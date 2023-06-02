The London Stock Exchange Group moves the management position of FTSE Russell to New York





Thursday 01 June 2023 16:58 The London Stock Exchange Group has appointed Fiona Bassett as head of FTSE 100 indexer FTSE Russel The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has tapped a new boss to lead its FTSE Russell indexing business today, but in a shake-up the company is moving the top job from London to New York. THE FTSE100 and the FTSE 250 indexer which is owned by LSEG, and which has some $18 trillion of companies on its indexes across Europe, the United States and Asia announced today that it has appointed Fiona Bassett of asset manager DWS to lead the division. However, Bassett will not take on the role in London and will remain in New York, where she is currently based, to run the business, the company said. The group’s FTSE Russell division was created in 2015 through an integration of the US-focused FTSE and Russell index series. AM City understands that this decision is part of an upcoming growth spurt for FTSE Russell in the United States. Bassett is expected to join the group later this summer and will report to LSEG chief David Schwimmer. Arne Staal, the current head, will stay in London and take on the role of head of product and research. In a statement today, Schwimmer said Bassett is a “recognized industry leader” and that FTSE Russell would benefit from his experience in “building and transforming businesses in asset management, investment indexing and investment banking”. We continue to attract high caliber talent to complement our current leadership and we look forward to welcoming Fiona to the team,” he added. Over a 20-year career, Bassett held senior positions in asset management and index investing at Deutsche Bank and DWS Group. Bassett said in a statement: FTSERussell is an incredible company and a trusted partner for institutional and retail investors in over 70 countries. “I am delighted to join the team and delighted with the opportunity we have at LSEG. The change comes amid troubling times for London’s capital markets as the wider group tries to boost the appeal of its flagship exchange, after a large number of companies abandoned their London listings for New York. Learn more FTSE shakeup: British Land kicked off blue chip index as Ocado avoids downgrade

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/london-stock-exchange-group-shifts-ftse-russell-top-job-to-new-york/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos