Stock market today: Asia follows Wall St in hopes the Fed will ease rate hikes





Comment this story Comment BEIJING’s Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of an update on the US jobs market after Federal Reserve officials revived hopes of another interest rate hike could be postponed and lawmakers have given final approval to a deal to avoid a public debt default. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul grew. Oil prices firmed up. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1% on Thursday after data showed weakening manufacturing and retail activity. This added to hopes that the Fed may decide that upward pressure on prices is easing and that further rate hikes may be postponed or reduced. Skipping a rate hike at this month’s Fed meeting would allow policymakers to see more data before making decisions, said board member Philip Jefferson. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker made similar comments. The statements revived the prospect of skipping a rise after strong jobs data last week fueled fears of further increases, ING’s James Knightley said in a report. However, Knightley said, if a monthly U.S. government report due out on Friday shows the labor market is still strong, that could easily tip things in favor of an upside. Late Thursday, the Senate gave final approval to a deal to increase the amount the government can borrow in exchange for spending cuts. The widely anticipated step eliminated the threat of default that rocked the market last week before Speaker Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives negotiated a compromise. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,226.58 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.8% to 31,384.93. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 3.4% to 18,833.15. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.9% to 2,591.48 and the S&P ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.3% to 7,130.20. New Zealand declined while Bangkok rose. Markets in Singapore and Indonesia were closed for the holidays. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,221.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 33,061.57 and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3% to 13,100.98. While the deal to avoid a US debt default has been positive for the market, investors are more concerned about whether the economy will fall into recession before inflation recedes enough to convince the Fed to ease rate hikes. A report on Thursday showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, while another suggested that employers increased payrolls last month more than expected. This is good news for workers and the economy as a whole, but the Fed is concerned that a strong labor market will also keep pressure on inflation. A report from the Institute for Supply Management indicates that manufacturing fell for a seventh month in May. The contraction was worse than the previous month and than economists expected. Following these reports, traders were betting heavily on the Fed to hold rates steady, although Jefferson also said it wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of hikes.. Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all rose at least 1.3%. Their moves carry extra weight on the S&P 500 as they are among the most valuable on Wall Street. Dollar General fell 19.5% after the retailer reported weaker earnings and revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. It serves low-income households. Macys, which also owns Bloomingdales stores, rose 1.2% after reporting better-than-expected profit but weaker-than-expected revenue. This too reduced expectations for the year and said buyers started pulling back from March. Some of the excitement surrounding Wall Street’s recent frenzy around artificial intelligence also cooled. C3.ai gave a revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year that failed to impress Wall Street the way Nvidias did last week. C3.ai fell 13.2%, although it is still up 210% so far this year. Nvidia rose 5.1%. In the energy market, benchmark U.S. crude rose 38 cents to $70.48 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.01 on Thursday to $70.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced 42 cents to $74.70 a barrel in London. It gained $1.68 the previous session at $74.28. The dollar fell to 138.74 yen from 138.86 yen on Thursday. The Euro rose slightly to $1.0765 from $1.0762.

