Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday June 2
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, January 24, 2020.
lucas jackson | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Jumpstart
Equity futures rose on Friday after starting the new month with a nice little rally on Thursday. THEThe Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47% in the first trading session of June, the S&P 500 rose 0.99% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.28%. These last two indices reached their highest closing levels since August. Markets are expected to add to those gains on Friday: In the early morning, futures for each of the major indices were up around 0.5% across the board. Follow live market updates.
2. Avoid the defect
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) answers a question from a reporter at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 2, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
The Senate late Thursday passed the bill to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic US default. It was surprisingly quick for the chamber, which had only taken up the House-approved bill Thursday earlier and had notable dissenters to appease. Yet the move came just days before the June 5 deadline by which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the nation would not be able to pay its bills. “No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan deal is a big win for our economy and the American people,” said President Joe Biden, who is due to sign the bill. of law on Friday, in a press release.
3. Report on the work
Construction workers at a construction site on March 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. A report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the US economy added 311,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate fell from 3.4% to 3.6%.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
On Friday, the monthly jobs report comes out of the Labor Department and Wall Street again calls for a slowdown. Economists surveyed by the Dow Jones expect job growth of 190,000. That would be slower than the 253,000 jobs added in April, below the monthly average of 284,500 since the start of the year and the weakest monthly gain since December 2020. But the labor market has so far held up well amid rising interest rates, and job growth has exceeded consensus estimates 13 out of 16 times since January 2022. The report is expected out at 8:30 a.m. ET.
4. Walmart reduces waste
Walmart is replacing plastic envelopes with paper envelopes that customers can recycle.
walmart
Your Walmart delivery might soon be a little different. The big-box retailer is reduce waste in its packaging with plans to replace plastic envelopes with recyclable paper envelopes; introduce bespoke technology to better match the size of the box to the items being shipped; and to allow curbside pickup customers to avoid plastic bags. “It’s about making sustainability the everyday choice for our customers,” said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart. “And it’s about making sure the path of least resistance is the most sustainable.”
5. Inflation check
Of course, the prices are high. But how high? At all levels ? When will they come down? Are you cracking under price pressure? CNBC dug into recent and persistent inflation, trying to answer questions like Who is inflation hitting the hardest, how is it measured and why is it so sticky? We know that inflation has reshaped car buying for many Americans, forced consumers to reckon with one choice or another, and challenged businesses that rely on discretionary spending. What we don’t know yet is where it all goes from here. Read more on CNBC about inflation, explained.
CNBC’s Alex Harring, Yun Li, Samantha Subin, Christina Wilkie, Jeff Cox and Melissa Repko contributed to this report.
