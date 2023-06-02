Eligible families are encouraged to take advantage of free school meals Warwickshire County Council





Warwickshire County Council is urging eligible parents and guardians in the county to take advantage of free school meals and take advantage of the many benefits on offer.

If your family receives financial support, such as Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Child Tax Credit or Universal Credit, your child may be eligible for free school meals. Making a successful application not only saves time and money, but also provides your child’s school with additional funding to improve educational resources and opportunities. Eligible families could save around £400 a year. Warwickshire County Council therefore wants to ensure that families know how to apply in order to take up this opportunity to support their child’s education and wellbeing. Parents of children aged 4 to 7 in Reception, Year 1 or Year 2 are currently eligible for universal free school meals, but parents and guardians are still encouraged to apply for free school meals linked to benefits if eligible. By doing so, the school will benefit immediately and its rights will continue beyond the second year, providing continued support to both the child and the school. Requesting free school meals will not result in any reduction or elimination of existing benefits. Families can rest assured that applying for free school meals will not affect their current entitlements. The benefits of free school meals extend beyond the school day. By claiming free school meals, your child has access to the Holiday Activities and Food programme, which offers exciting free activities and nutritious meals during the Easter, Christmas and summer school holidays. It’s a great opportunity to keep your child engaged and nurtured outside of school time. There is also an added benefit for schools. By increasing the number of eligible students with access to free school meals, schools can access the student bonus funding they need to provide more support for teaching and learning. Pupil Premium funding is designed to close the achievement gap and ensure that students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive additional support and opportunities. By signing up for free school meals, families help generate needed funding that schools can use to enhance teaching resources, provide tailored interventions, and provide extracurricular activities that enhance the learning experience for all. students. A healthy, balanced meal plays a crucial role in improving your child’s concentration in school. Many schools offer a variety of meal options, including sandwiches, cold entrees, and hot meals, catering to various cultural and dietary requirements. Please check with your child’s school for specific offers. Warwickshire County Councilor Sue Markham, holder of the Children’s Services portfolio, said: “We strongly believe that every child deserves equal opportunities, regardless of their economic background. Parents and guardians who believe they may qualify for free school meals are encouraged to visit the Warwickshire County Council website or contact their child’s school directly. The council has a simple and streamlined application process, ensuring families get the support they need quickly and easily so children are helped to be qualified, healthy and happy in line with our Child Friendly Warwickshire commitment. ” To find out more about free school meals, including information on how to apply, eligibility criteria and the benefits they offer, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fsm For regular news and information for families, subscribe to Family Information Service (FIS) Newsletter. This month’s special edition is dedicated to providing full details of free school meals and the support available. For any questions or assistance with the free school meals application process, contact [email protected] or call 01926 35918. The family information service is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Residents can phone FIS free of charge on 0800 408 1558, email [email protected], get in touch on Facebook or Twitter or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies.

