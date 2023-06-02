Business
Understanding the Japanese stock market the restructuring of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
As the third largest economy, Japan is home to one of the largest stock markets in the world. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) was established in 1878 and is managed by the Japan Exchange Group. Comprised of nearly 4,000 publicly traded companies, the TSE is located in the heart of Japan’s capital, Tokyo.
Although large, it is a complex exchange. It can be overlooked or misunderstood. Investors tend to be more familiar with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
To help deal with its complexities, the TSE was restructured on April 4, 2022, and the old divisions of the market were transformed into three new segments.
Let’s look at each in more detail.
This is not personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for your situation, seek financial advice. Remember that all investments can fall or rise in value, so you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guide to the future.
The restructuring of the TSE market
Before the restructuring, there were five main divisions within the TSE, the First Section, the Second Section, the Mothers, the JASDAQ (Standard and Growth) and the Tokyo Pro Market.
Although these divisions served a purpose, the number of different sections made it difficult to understand why companies fell into one section over another. It has also made it difficult to benchmark standards against other parts of the world regarding disclosures and levels of corporate governance. On top of that, historically, Japanese companies haven’t had much accountability to shareholders.
The late Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most beloved prime ministers, attempted to address some of these issues in 2012. He did so through more structured political and economic reforms known as Abenomics. . Although good progress has been made, there is still a lot of room for improvement.
What changed ?
On April 4, 2022, four of the five market divisions were transformed into three new market segments:
- The highest market demands for levels of liquidity, corporate governance and commitment to sustainable growth. Companies must also demonstrate a constructive dialogue with investors
- Standard Market requirements are lower than Prime Market requirements, but companies should still focus on liquidity, corporate governance and sustainable growth
- The smallest growth market of the three segments, it focuses on small emerging companies with a market capitalization below 500 million yen (about 3 million)
- The Tokyo Pro Market hasn’t changed yet
The goal is to raise the general standards of Japanese listed companies, as well as the requirements to add and stay in a particular market.
As a result of these changes, the improvements will likely result in a clearer focus on environment, social and governance (ESG), diversity within companies and better disclosure. This could mean that companies are perceived more positively and potentially fuel greater interest from foreign investors.
Investment ideas
Although Japan is still overlooked by many investors, we believe the Japanese stock market is attractively valued. There are many areas of Japan that are poorly understood and underexplored, so there could be some hidden gems for investors.
For those who don’t have the time or knowledge to navigate the complexities of investing in Japanese companies on their own, a fund might be an option.
Investing in funds is not for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives are aligned with their own and if there is a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before investing and ensure that any new investment is part of a diversified portfolio.
iSharesJapan Equity Index
Tracker funds can be a great way to gain diversified and inexpensive access to a certain market by tracking the performance of a stock index.
This fund aims to match the performance of the FTSE Japan, a broad index of over 500 companies. These are selected by FTSE as the representation of large and medium-sized companies in Japan. The fund invests in each company in the FTSE Japan Index in order to track the index as closely as possible.
Although it invests more in larger companies, it may also invest in smaller, high-risk companies. It also invests in a range of different sectors, including industrials, consumer discretionary, technology and healthcare. We believe this is a good option for broad, low-cost exposure to the Japanese stock market.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ISHARES JAPAN EQUITY INDEX, INCLUDING FEES
ISHARES JAPAN EQUITY INDEX KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION
Male GLG Japan CoreAlpha Equity
Active funds are another way to invest. They are run by a professional investment manager who will try to beat a certain index, instead of just following it. While the fund may outperform the index over the long term, the reverse may also be true.
Jeff Atherton and his team invest in companies that they believe can be bought at a discount to their true value and resell them when they believe the company and the stock price have recovered. It’s a style known as value investing. Remember though that not all of these businesses are guaranteed to recover. Their discipline in this approach sets them apart from their peers.
The fund invests in a relatively small number of companies. This means that each can have a significant impact on the performance of the fund, which adds risk. While this may increase the fund’s performance potential, it is a higher risk approach.
LEARN MORE ABOUT MAN GLG JAPAN COREALPHA EQUITY INCLUDING FEES
MAN GLG JAPAN COREALPHA EQUITY KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION
FSSA Japan Focus
This active fund invests in companies that are leaders in their sector. The managers believe that the strength and quality of the companies they own drive long-term returns.
They tend to invest in relatively few companies, which increases risk. More than two-thirds of the fund is invested in technology, industrial and consumer staples companies. This can change over time, depending on where they find what they think are the best opportunities.
LEARN MORE ABOUT FSSA JAPAN FOCUS, INCLUDING FEES
FSSA JAPAN FOCUS KEY INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS
Fund Insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive our expert fund research and insights.
Please fix the following errors before continuing:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will generally send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you prefer not to receive it, please let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
Our fund search is for investors who understand the risks of investing and know that investing in funds is not for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives are aligned with their own and if there is a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before investing and ensure that any new investment is part of a diversified portfolio.
What did you think of this article?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hl.co.uk/news/articles/understanding-the-japanese-stock-market-the-tokyo-stock-exchange-restructure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No evidence COVID-19 vaccination left actor Jamie Foxx paralyzed and blind from brain blood clot
- Queen Camilla enhances her floral dress with a sky blue jacket
- Understanding the Japanese stock market the restructuring of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
- Boris Johnson posts private messages as ex-PM undermines Rishi Sunak’s government
- Young Kabuki Actor’s Debut Breaks Japanese Drama Traditions
- 2nd Meghalaya Open Table Tennis Cash Prize tournament begins
- Google Stock: NVIDIA’s Only True AI Threat (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Council calls to rethink proposals to cut fire services in Fife
- ‘Pattern emerging’: Russians in border regions report new attacks
- Anti-terrorism court grants bail to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan
- Donald Trump and Ken Paxton undermine principled conservatism and the American milieu
- PM Modi invited to address joint session of US Congress on June 22