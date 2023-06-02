Understanding the Japanese stock market the restructuring of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

As the third largest economy, Japan is home to one of the largest stock markets in the world. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) was established in 1878 and is managed by the Japan Exchange Group. Comprised of nearly 4,000 publicly traded companies, the TSE is located in the heart of Japan’s capital, Tokyo.

Although large, it is a complex exchange. It can be overlooked or misunderstood. Investors tend to be more familiar with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

To help deal with its complexities, the TSE was restructured on April 4, 2022, and the old divisions of the market were transformed into three new segments.

Let’s look at each in more detail.

The restructuring of the TSE market

Before the restructuring, there were five main divisions within the TSE, the First Section, the Second Section, the Mothers, the JASDAQ (Standard and Growth) and the Tokyo Pro Market.

Although these divisions served a purpose, the number of different sections made it difficult to understand why companies fell into one section over another. It has also made it difficult to benchmark standards against other parts of the world regarding disclosures and levels of corporate governance. On top of that, historically, Japanese companies haven’t had much accountability to shareholders.

The late Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most beloved prime ministers, attempted to address some of these issues in 2012. He did so through more structured political and economic reforms known as Abenomics. . Although good progress has been made, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

What changed ?

On April 4, 2022, four of the five market divisions were transformed into three new market segments:

The highest market demands for levels of liquidity, corporate governance and commitment to sustainable growth. Companies must also demonstrate a constructive dialogue with investors

Standard Market requirements are lower than Prime Market requirements, but companies should still focus on liquidity, corporate governance and sustainable growth

The smallest growth market of the three segments, it focuses on small emerging companies with a market capitalization below 500 million yen (about 3 million)

The Tokyo Pro Market hasn’t changed yet

The goal is to raise the general standards of Japanese listed companies, as well as the requirements to add and stay in a particular market.

As a result of these changes, the improvements will likely result in a clearer focus on environment, social and governance (ESG), diversity within companies and better disclosure. This could mean that companies are perceived more positively and potentially fuel greater interest from foreign investors.

What has happened since the announcement? Since the restructuring was completed in April 2022, there has been much criticism that the markets are still too complex and the new rules are too lax. Overall, there have not been enough changes (nearly 85% of businesses that were in the previous top tier are now in the new core market, for example), and businesses are still not meeting the requirements disclosure and governance. At the end of December 2022, 10 to 20% of companies in each market did not meet the standards set by the TSE. About 269 companies in the Prime section, 200 companies in the Standard section and 41 companies in the Growth section, did not fully meet the new criteria. So what happens to these companies? In January 2023, the TSE said it would increase pressure on companies that failed to comply. If Prime-listed companies have not met the new rules and requirements by March 2025, they will be given a one-year improvement period to come into compliance. If companies are still below, they will be designated as stocks on watch for three to six months before delisting. The standard and growth markets should also be held to this. A few months later, the TSE announced more specific demands for companies listed in the Prime and Standard sections. An example is that they want companies to become more strongly aware of raising their corporate values ​​in the medium to long term, and outline their specific plans. At the time of writing, no time frame has been specified. Despite this ultimatum and the demand for plans showing their efforts, many feel it is not tough enough or not being implemented quickly enough. Others believe that there are still far too many companies in the Prime market. Although improvements are being made, it is clear that the restructuring will take time to perfect, and we expect more changes to come. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities in Japan.

Investment ideas

Although Japan is still overlooked by many investors, we believe the Japanese stock market is attractively valued. There are many areas of Japan that are poorly understood and underexplored, so there could be some hidden gems for investors.

For those who don’t have the time or knowledge to navigate the complexities of investing in Japanese companies on their own, a fund might be an option.

iSharesJapan Equity Index

Tracker funds can be a great way to gain diversified and inexpensive access to a certain market by tracking the performance of a stock index.

This fund aims to match the performance of the FTSE Japan, a broad index of over 500 companies. These are selected by FTSE as the representation of large and medium-sized companies in Japan. The fund invests in each company in the FTSE Japan Index in order to track the index as closely as possible.

Although it invests more in larger companies, it may also invest in smaller, high-risk companies. It also invests in a range of different sectors, including industrials, consumer discretionary, technology and healthcare. We believe this is a good option for broad, low-cost exposure to the Japanese stock market.

Male GLG Japan CoreAlpha Equity

Active funds are another way to invest. They are run by a professional investment manager who will try to beat a certain index, instead of just following it. While the fund may outperform the index over the long term, the reverse may also be true.

Jeff Atherton and his team invest in companies that they believe can be bought at a discount to their true value and resell them when they believe the company and the stock price have recovered. It’s a style known as value investing. Remember though that not all of these businesses are guaranteed to recover. Their discipline in this approach sets them apart from their peers.

The fund invests in a relatively small number of companies. This means that each can have a significant impact on the performance of the fund, which adds risk. While this may increase the fund’s performance potential, it is a higher risk approach.

FSSA Japan Focus

This active fund invests in companies that are leaders in their sector. The managers believe that the strength and quality of the companies they own drive long-term returns.

They tend to invest in relatively few companies, which increases risk. More than two-thirds of the fund is invested in technology, industrial and consumer staples companies. This can change over time, depending on where they find what they think are the best opportunities.

