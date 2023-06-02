Why the UK stock market lost three-quarters of its business

Ever since Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sparked a wave of privatizations in the 1980s, the London Stock Exchange has become a symbol of Britain’s free market economy. Home to companies that dominate global industries, including AstraZeneca Plc, Shell Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc, the FTSE 100 Index is an international benchmark. However, trading volume has fallen in recent years and some UK companies have chosen other markets to list their shares. It seems to fit the narrative of a nation whose economy has struggled, hit by underinvestment and the trade jolt of Brexit. However, other more complex factors come into play.
1. What happened to the UK stock market?
Activity has declined from its pre-global financial crisis peak, with average daily trading volume on the FTSE All-Share Index falling to around $3.7 billion ($4.6 billion) in May 2023, compared to almost 15 billion in the same month of 2007. Investors tend to pay less for illiquid stocks because they are likely to suffer a greater loss when they are sold. In early June, the MSCI UK index was trading at nearly a record 45% discount to its US counterpart, based on forward price-earnings ratios.
While London still rivals New York as the world’s financial center, the LSE is being pushed aside by rival stock exchanges. The total capitalization of London-listed stocks has fallen from a high of $4.3 trillion in 2007 to around $3 trillion in May 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. During the same period, the value of US stocks more than doubled to $44 trillion. Paris overtook London as Europe’s largest stock market in 2022. London is now the seventh largest in the world, also behind the United States, China, Japan, Hong Kong and India, in a mighty reality check for an institution whose history goes back more than 200 years. . The decline began long before Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and a deeper productivity crisis pushed Britain’s economic performance into the slow lane compared to other developed countries in the Group of Seven.
In the early 2000s, the UK government introduced new rules requiring pension fund managers to be more open about their investments and how they planned to meet future pension obligations. One of the results was a shift from riskier stocks, which the pension plan industries had hitherto preferred, to safer government bonds. The trend intensified over the next decade as millions of workers with so-called defined benefit pension plans retired. Pension managers have doubled public debt at the expense of equities to better match their long-term debts to these retirees. Additionally, what few stocks the funds held were increasingly invested in stocks from other markets as they tried to diversify their holdings. In 2000, large UK defined benefit schemes held around 50% of their entire portfolios in UK equities, according to the Investment Association. By 2021, this exposure had dropped to around 2%. The result was that the LSE effectively lost its greatest source of capital.
4. Aren’t companies fundraising on the LSE yet?
New listings all but disappeared from London at the start of 2023, with three small businesses floating around in the first three months of the year. They raised $14 million, marking the stock exchange’s worst quarter since at least 2009. The underperformance was remarkable even amid a global IPO drought. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has failed to get a listing from one of the UK’s biggest tech companies, Cambridge, England-based chip designer Arm Ltd. Group Corp. chose New York for its return to the public markets.
5. Why has London become less attractive for IPOs?
Along with relatively low valuations on offer, London’s appeal has been tarnished by a glut of private equity funds and dismal stock market performance after high profile listings including Deliveroo Plc, Dr Martens Plc and Ithaca Energy Plc.
In May, the co-founders of British fintech company Revolut told The Times of London that they were not considering a UK IPO, that the country’s regulatory environment was holding them back and that the London’s appeal was waning.
Irish building materials company CRH Plc announced plans in March to transfer its primary listing to New York from London.
In the same month, the Financial Times reported that British American Tobacco Plc was under pressure from a shareholder to move its listing to New York in order to tap a deeper pool of investors.
In 2022, the miner BHP Group Ltd. moved its primary listing to Sydney, ending a dual deal with London that dated back to when the company was created in a merger 20 years earlier.
Also in 2022, Abcam Plc, a Cambridge-based biotech company worth around $3.3 billion, moved its primary listing from London to the US Nasdaq.
In 2021, plumbing and heating products supplier Ferguson Plc moved to the United States after being a FTSE 100 company for several years.
Difficult to establish a direct link. What is clear is that Brexit has forced banks to strengthen their presence in rival financial centers such as Paris, Amsterdam or Frankfurt. London is no longer seen as the go-to listing location in Europe, with some companies choosing Amsterdam, attracted by a more favorable regulatory environment. In 2022, the share of UK capital in European IPO proceeds fell to 8%, the lowest since the global financial crisis.
7. What is the UK doing about this?
The Financial Conduct Authority wants to replace its premium and standard listing categories with a single offering and make IPOs less complicated and expensive. It plans to make it easier for companies to set up two-class shareholding structures, favored by some entrepreneurs who want to retain control of their companies even after they go public. UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pondered how to unlock more investment in UK pension funds, but the pension industry has warned him against forcing them to buy risky assets. Meanwhile, the main opposition Labor party has said it will seek to reform pension rules to boost stock market listings, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves hinting in an interview with the Financial Times that it would be prepared to force pension funds to invest in a national growth fund. The Tony Blair Institute, founded by the former British Prime Minister, has proposed that the country’s thousands of small pension funds be combined to form a handful of funds globally to improve returns for retirees and to deploy long-term equity capital for investment. .
–With the help of Loukia Gyftopoulou.
