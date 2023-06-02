Stock market today: Wall Street jumps and nearly escapes its bear market after a strong jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rose on Friday after a strong U.S. labor market report suggested that a recession might not be as close as Wall Street had feared.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% for the latest spurt in a rally that has seen it jump nearly 20% since mid-October. This has put Wall Street’s main measure of health on the verge of entering what is called a bull market despite a long list of challenges.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 701 points, or 2.1%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.1%.

The indices rose after a report showed employers unexpectedly ramped up hiring last month. It’s the latest signal that the labor market remains remarkably strong despite much higher interest rates, and it provides a strong pillar of support for an economy that has begun to slow.

Sectors of the market that do best when the economy is healthy have led a broad-based rally, including stocks of industrial companies, energy producers and banks. Exxon Mobil rose 2.3% as crude oil prices climbed on hopes that a resilient economy would burn more fuel.

Perhaps more importantly for markets, the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report also showed a slowdown in worker wage increases even as hiring strengthened.

While that may discourage workers trying to track prices on the ledger, investors believe slower wage gains will mean less upward pressure on inflation across the economy.

This in turn could allow the Federal Reserve to take things easier on its interest rate hikes intended to reduce inflation. High rates do this by slowing the economy and hurting investment prices, and they have already caused difficulties for the banking and manufacturing sectors.

The jobless rate also rose more than expected last month, rising to 3.7% from a five-decade low. That implies a little more slack in the labor market and appears to conflict with gangbuster hiring figures, the data for which comes from a separate survey.

The reality likely lies somewhere in between, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

One thing that’s striking is that if you compare the payroll today to the pre-COVID trend, we still have over four million jobs to fill, he said. COVID has led to strange times, a strange recovery, and an even stranger downturn.

Following the report, traders largely expected the Fed to keep interest rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. If so, it would be the first time it hasn’t raised rates in over a year.

A pause in rate hikes would offer some respite to an economy that has already been experiencing a sharp contraction in manufacturing for months. Rising rates also hurt many small and medium-sized banks, in part because customers withdrew deposits in search of higher interest in money market funds.

Several high-profile bank failures since March have rattled the market, causing Wall Street to search for other possible weak links. Many under the most scrutiny rallied in the aftermath of the jobs report. PacWest Bancorp jumped 14.1%, for example, to cut its loss for the year to 66.6%.

But Fed officials also warned recently that a pause in rate hikes in June would not necessarily mean an end to hikes.

Traders increasingly expect the Fed to continue a pause in June with an interest rate hike in July, according to data from the CME Group. This helped drive up Treasury yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.69% from 3.60% Thursday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, jumped to 4.50% from 4.34%.

The Senate also helped bolster Wall Street by giving final approval on Thursday night to a deal that will allow the US government to avoid a potentially disastrous default. on his debt. The move was widely expected by investors, and the deal then moves on to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Lululemon Athletica jumped 11.3% after posting a better-than-expected profit for the last quarter, crediting accelerating sales trends in China and other factors. It also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

MongoDB soared 28% after the database company reported stronger-than-expected earnings. The company said it was confident it would benefit from the wave of enthusiasm around artificial intelligence that swept through the business world.

A frenzy around AI helped the S&P 500 climb to its highest levels since August. Nvidia, whose chips are helping to propel the move to AI, for example, has soared 169% this year.

Outsized gains by Nvidia and a small group of other stocks were the main reason the S&P 500 came so close to escaping its bear market, which fell 25.4% in nine months , from the beginning of January 2022 to October.

Only a handful of stocks generated the bulk of the S&P 500’s gains, and critics say that means the index may not be as strong as it looks. Even though the S&P 500 is up 11.5% for the year so far, nearly half of the stocks in the index have lost ground on worries about falling profits, still-high inflation and much higher interest rates.

In total, the S&P 500 rose from 61.35 on Friday to 4,282.37. The Dow climbed from 701.19 to 33,762.76 and the Nasdaq from 139.78 to 13,240.77.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.