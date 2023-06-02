Wall Street up ahead of May jobs report and the possibility of a break in rate hikes





Wall Street edged higher on Friday ahead of a U.S. jobs market update, a day after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal to avoid a government debt default. Futures on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% before the bell. Late Thursday, the Senate gave final approval to a deal to increase the amount the government can borrow in exchange for spending cuts. The widely anticipated step eliminated the threat of default that rocked markets last week before President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy brokered a compromise. Although the US debt deal was positive for markets, investors are more concerned about whether the economy will slide into recession before inflation recedes enough to convince the Federal Reserve to ease the rate hikes. rate. A report on Thursday showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, while another suggested employers raised payrolls last month more than expected. This is good news for workers and the economy in general, but the Fed is concerned that a strong labor market will keep pressure on inflation. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1% on Thursday after data showed weakening manufacturing and retail activity. This added to hopes that the Fed may decide that upward pressure on prices is easing and that further rate hikes may be postponed or reduced. Skipping a rate hike at this month’s Fed meeting would allow policymakers to see more data before making decisions, said board member Philip Jefferson. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker made similar comments. Following the reports, traders were heavily betting on the Fed to keep rates steady, though Jefferson also said that wouldn’t necessarily mean an end to the hikes. The statements revived the prospect of skipping a rise after strong jobs data last week fueled fears of further increases, ING’s James Knightley said in a report. However, if U.S. government data on Friday shows the labor market is still strong, that could easily tip things in favor of an upside, Knightley said. At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London was up 1%, the CAC 40 in Paris was up 1.2% and the DAX in Frankfurt was up 1.1%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,230.06 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.2% to 31,524.22. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 4% to 18,949.94. The Kospi in Seoul rose 1.2% to 2,601.36 and the S&P ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.5% to 7,145.10. Indias Sensex gained 0.2% to 62,521.46. New Zealand declined while Bangkok rose. Markets in Singapore and Indonesia were closed for the holidays. In the energy market, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.20 to $71.29 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.01 on Thursday to $70.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced $1.18 to $75.46 a barrel in London. It gained $1.68 the previous session at $74.28. The dollar gained 138.94 yen from 138.86 yen on Thursday. The Euro fell slightly to $1.0760 from $1.0762. On Thursday, the Dow gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3%. McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland. Follow @ktar923

