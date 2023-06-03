COVID-19 wastewater monitoring | health department





This dashboard shows the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 over time, displaying the ratio of SARS-CoV-2 genes in human fecal waste. As detection levels increase, the trend line will also increase, indicating an increase in detection. *Please note that some treatment plants only use one of the two detection methods. If the SARS-CoV-2 Intensity graph appears blank for a given WWTP, please see the Gene Copies graph for additional data. Intensity report of SARS-CoV-2 detected To better understand the amount of SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater, a population-adjusted ratio is used – SARS-CoV-2 gene fragments detected divided by the total human fecal indicator in the sample. The human fecal indicator is the total amount of waste entering the sewage system. This value allows one sample of SARS-CoV-2 RNA to be compared to another and is a good indicator of how much SARS-CoV-2 virus may be transmitting in the community. SARs-CoV-2 genes detected in wastewater This graph shows the average number of SARS-CoV-2 gene copies detected in each wastewater sample. Gene copies are used to determine the two-week trend at sampling sites that do not collect faecal indicator data. Detection levels can be grouped into three categories: Measure: The actual detection level identified by the laboratory in sewage, This indicates higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 and higher infections in the community.

Estimated: The estimated level of detection where SARs-COV-2 genes are present but too low to be measured in wastewater. This indicates fewer infections in the community

Non-detection: When no copy of the SARs-CoV-2 gene is detected in a sample.

