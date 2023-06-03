Food lab gives astronauts a taste of the future

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s science bulletin Wonder Theory. To receive it in your inbox,Register for free here.





CNN

—



Imagine your daily routine but without the gravity of the equation.

While it’s fun to think about floating around your home, weightlessness can make even something as simple as drinking coffee harder. Liquids don’t flow through space without Earth’s gravity pulling them down, so astronauts use a special coffee cup, the result of one of many fluid experiments in space. .

Crew members often test what works on boardthe International Space Station, and if they need something in the orbiting lab, regular cargo missions deliver supplies.

But as humans consider venturing into deep space and traveling to planets such as Mars, the number of challenges increases.

Space agencies must consider the necessities that will travel in tight spaces with astronauts and the crew will need more than freeze-dried food to get by.

For astronauts who want to eat fresh, healthy food, the designers at Nonfiction in San Francisco may have a solution.

The company developed the idea of ​​a food lab as part of NASA and the Canadian Space Agency’s Deep Space Food Challenge. The culinary lab would function as a unit that could fit into a spacecraft for future long-term space missions.

The versatile module would allow crew members to grow their own leafy greens, blend creamy coffee, and even grill meat in space. An algae growing station would create an opportunity for an unlikely but nutrient-dense snack.

Curious about the flavor? I visited Nonfiction to test this futuristic space food for myself.

Analysis of ancient bacterial DNA collected from mass burial sites in England has revealed the first known cases of plague in Britain.

Scientistsretrieved genetic material from the remains of humans who lived 4,000 years ago, making the bacteria thousands of years older than previously identified plague strains.

The distance between the burial sites, one in the southwest of England and the other near the Anglo-Scottish border, suggests that the plague was widespread.

The new evidence is helping researchers pinpoint the different times when the plague appeared, but mysteries abound, including how severe and how the disease spread.

According to a new study, prehistoric bones discovered at Dinosaur Cove in the 1980s have proven to be the oldest pterosaur remains ever found in Australia.

The reptiles, which evolved to fly in the skies above dinosaurs, flew over what is now the Australian state of Victoria 107 million years ago, paleontologists have said.

The fossils include a wing bone from the first juvenile pterosaur found in the Netherlands.

But conditions were likely harsh and dark for flying creatures during the Cretaceous period, when Australia was further south and located within the Arctic Circle.

If advanced civilizations exist in the cosmos and they sent a message to Earth, how could humans unravel it?

This extraterrestrial scenario was recently tested by the SETI Institute, a non-profit organization whose mission is to search for extraterrestrial intelligence and exploreorigins of life in the universe.

A specially crafted transmission was sent from the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, which has been circling the Red Planet since 2016, and received by three observatories on Earth. Now people have the ability to decode the complicated message and you can help them.

Meanwhile, an independent study team assembled by NASA will release its first report on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, also known as Unidentified Flying Objects, orUFOs,by the end of July.

Archaeologists at a site southwest of Cairo have discovered two of the largest known workshops used to mummify remains in ancient Egypt.

The workshops of the latest discoveries within the sprawling necropolis called Saqqara had tools and stone beds used to prepare humans and animals for mummification after death. The team also dug canopic jars with carved lids that stored organs.

Two tombs were discovered next to the workshops, including one that belonged to a senior official named Ne Hesut Ba who lived 4,440 years ago, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquities.

And experts believe that other secrets are hidden in the necropolis.

Find these stories to share with your friends:

The James Webb Space Telescope observed a huge plume of water rising from Saturn’s moon Enceladus and releasing into space.

Digital scans of the wreckage of the RMS Titanic have revealed an intriguing necklace that includes the tooth of a prehistoric creature.

Astrophysicists have discovered hundreds of mysterious cosmic threads in the center of the Milky Way, according to new research.

Missed your chance to see Manhattanhenge this week? Another opportunity presents itself in mid-July when the sunset lines up across the gaps between New York’s buildings, reminiscent of England’s ancient Stonehenge.

And don’t forget to look up to see the Full Strawberry Moon this weekend!