How to cut through the hype around artificial intelligence





This article was originally published in Architecture & Governance. Any new technology is sure to create buzz, and artificial intelligence (AI) is no exception. Think back to when innovations such as the telegraph, radio, or iPhone hit the market. Often people get excited and many get ahead of themselves. While hype around a new technology can lead to greater adoption, it can also lead to disappointment if things don’t go quite as planned or promised. Gartner calls this journey from anticipation to disappointmentthe fashion cycle. An innovation trigger creates an uptrend that eventually peaks. In the case of AI, perhaps the first spike in inflated expectations was when IBM’s Deep Blue beat chess champion Garry Kasparov. But it is inadvisable to discuss AI as a singular broad category defined by a single set of chess. Each app is at a different stage of the hype cycle. Google has been hyping his chatbot recently, but lost $100 billion in market capitalization after the tool erred during a live demo. ChatGPT is another AI chatbot that is getting a huge buzz that many experts have called it to have inflated expectations. The question is how to cut through the noise to determine whether a particular AI solution is approaching the trough of disillusionment or has already passed through it and offers real value. Regardless of the use case, I recommend approaching AI with a healthy dose of skepticism. Specifically, ask the following five questions which I will explain using the context of Corporate Law Departments (CLDs) to assess whether the specific application you are considering is hype or reality. Is it something you can do without AI? Artificial intelligence is sometimes presented as a magic bullet for an organization’s toughest problems. But if your department doesn’t understand how it could organize the people, processes, and technology in place to accomplish a particular task without AI, adding AI is unlikely to do the trick. Many CLDs bought into the hype around AI for contract lifecycle management (CLM), but lacked sufficient understanding of CLM to know how AI could help. It’s no surprise, then, that most AI offerings for contract lifecycle management have been disappointing. Is the objective well defined? Another reason the application of AI to contract lifecycle management has been largely a disappointment in the legal space is that the technology promised to boil the ocean. AI is much more likely to be effective when tackling something extremely concrete and well-defined. Simply put, ambiguity is a huge red flag. Instead of promising to manage the entire lifecycle of a contract, for example, look for technology that offers a discrete solution to one element of the lifecycle, such as applying a change to a section of a contract throughout the document. Using AI to power the review of legal invoices, which enforces guidelines from outside attorneys, is also much simpler and well-defined. How much data is available? In addition to being more effective with a well-defined mission, AI is also more effective in a well-structured environment with enough data. Without centralized, standardized and anonymized data, it will be difficult for an AI tool to do what it claims. For contract-related AI, there is often not a sufficient training set to create a useful tool. With legal bill review, on the other hand, mature tools have hundreds of billions of dollars worth of legal bills to work with and learn from. Additionally, this data is all in the LEDES format, which is used across the industry. Having lots of structured data is a huge green flag going forward with an AI product. How established is the company selling the product? Buying AI solutions from more mature companies has many advantages. For starters, chances are they will have larger repositories of data to train the technology. Additionally, startups often have to make grandiose claims to secure funding and drive adoption. Being the new kid on the block is inherently a hopeless position. With a large company, survival is not at stake. Nevertheless, extra due diligence is warranted. Talk to existing users to gauge the credibility of the business you are considering and, again, approach everyone and everything with skepticism! Is this a priority for your department? Finally, it is crucial to ensure that the AI ​​you are considering aligns with the goals of your department and, ideally, the business as a whole. Hold a meeting of the minds from across the organization to determine the top three to five priorities. If you fail to define your priorities, the technology vendors will define them for you. As you define the priorities, also indicate the easiest and most boring way to solve them. You may not actually need shiny new technology, and you should only start looking at AI solutions for use cases that really require such new technology. AI, like everything, can be superfluous if not assessed and implemented properly. There are many applications where AI can live up to the hype. But there are just as many where it is destined to fail. In truth, the hype cycle around AI or any technology is neither good nor bad. It’s simply an inevitable pattern, much like the sun rising and setting each day. It is indisputable that AI-powered tools are becoming more nuanced and sophisticated as they benefit from the accumulation of data. In the legal context in particular, many departments have overcome their initial hesitation thanks in large part to the successes of early adopters. As the demand for AI continues to grow, ask yourself the right questions to cut through the noise and find use cases where the hype was warranted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/expert-insights/how-to-cut-through-the-hype-around-artificial-intelligence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos