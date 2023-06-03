Business
Manchin is leading a bipartisan effort to protect the domestic power supply…
washington d.c. — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, led 47 bipartisan senators to urge Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm to s Refrain from finalizing a DOE efficiency standard that would exacerbate the current shortage of distribution transformers, which are critical grid products. The proposed rule comes at a time when the availability of critical grid components remains a significant challenge for the electric power industry, and as the industry struggles due to a substantial increase in demand, issues supply chain and a shortage of skilled labour.
“We urge the department to refrain from enacting a final rule that will exacerbate processor shortages at this strategically inopportune time. Such a standard could come at a significant cost to grid reliability and national security, continue the clean energy transition, and strengthen national supply chains and the workforce. Instead, we urge the ministry to finalize a rule that does not exacerbate the shortage of distribution transformers and to convene supply chain stakeholders to develop a consensus approach to setting new standards,” the senators said in part.
The proposed rule, Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Distribution Transformers would require a switch from industry-standard grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) cores to amorphous steel cores, which would exacerbate the current supply chain shortage as manufacturers would have to adjust their production lines. Average lead times for distribution transformers have already increased significantly from eight to 12 weeks to three years between 2020 and 2022, impacting network modernization and reliability efforts.
“Currently, the United States has only one domestic producer of amorphous steel. A move to amorphous steel cores, as proposed by the DOE, would require this single domestic supplier to rapidly scale operations from its current market share of less than 5% to fit the overall distribution transformer market,” the Senators continued. “We are committed to working with you to identify short- and long-term solutions to the supply chain shortage of these critical network components with the goal of building a robust domestic market and a more efficient and reliable network for decades to come.”
We are writing regarding proposed regulations from the United States Department of Energy (DOE or the Department): Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Distribution Transformers (Proposed Rule). The availability of critical grid components remains a significant challenge for the electric power industry that could impact national security, grid reliability and resiliency, as well as the ability to continue the important work of electrification and modernization of the network.
The proposed rule raises efficiency standards for distribution transformers, critical network products, which are currently energy efficient at no less than 97.7%, at a time when the industry is struggling due to a significant increase in demand, supply chain issues and a shortage of skilled labour. These factors have made it difficult for manufacturers to meet the current demand for distribution transformers, creating challenging delivery time requirements and concerns about grid reliability and resilience. Additionally, the proposed rule has introduced uncertainty that prevents utilities from signing long-term contracts and manufacturers from making investment decisions.
The proposed rule would require all distribution transformers to convert from industry-standard grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) cores to amorphous steel cores. GOES currently represents over 95% of the national distribution transformer market and as a result manufacturers’ production lines are equipped for designs that use GOES. A final rule that adopts the DOE’s current proposal could significantly worsen the current supply chain shortage by forcing manufacturers to switch production lines to less readily available amorphous steel.
Currently, the United States has only one domestic amorphous steel producer. Switching to amorphous steel cores, as proposed by the DOE, would require this single national supplier to rapidly scale its operations from its current market share of less than 5% to accommodate the broader transformer market. of distribution. Such a recalibration of the supply chain will further delay manufacturing lead times – currently estimated at a minimum of 18 months to two years.
Between 2020 and 2022, average lead times for distribution transformers have increased from eight to 12 weeks to up to three years. This multiple surge has a direct impact on the electricity industry’s network modernization and reliability efforts, as well as its ability to respond to and recover from natural disasters, posing challenges to communities that have need to rebuild as well as new developments.
We appreciate the steps this administration and previous ones have already taken in recognition of the challenges associated with distribution processor supply chains, including the 2022 designation of GOES on the U.S. government’s “Critical Goods and Materials” list and the same year’s invocation of the Defense Production Act to expedite production of “critical power grid infrastructure like transformers.”
However, by phasing out the primary market for U.S.-produced GOES, the proposed rule could undermine that progress, putting ordinary American families at risk. In addition, we are concerned that requiring the use of amorphous steel for new distribution transformers could jeopardize the administration’s electrification goals by exacerbating a vulnerability in the existing network.
At the same time, we recognize the many and often underestimated benefits of energy efficiency and support the overall goal of reducing unnecessary electrical losses in our distribution network. We believe the most prudent course of action is to let GOES and amorphous steel cores coexist in the marketplace, as they do today without government mandates, for new installations as we ramp up domestic production and repurpose supply chains.
We urge the Department to refrain from enacting a final rule that will exacerbate processor shortages at this strategically inopportune time. Such a standard could come at a significant cost to grid reliability and national security, continue the clean energy transition, and strengthen national supply chains and the workforce. Instead, we urge the Department to finalize a rule that does not exacerbate the shortage of distribution transformers and to convene supply chain stakeholders to develop a consensus-based approach to setting new standards.
We request a briefing with your office on the way forward on the DOE proposal, as well as how best to leverage existing DOE authority to strengthen national supply chains and help mitigate current challenges and supply chain challenges faced by distribution processors. We are committed to working with you to identify short- and long-term solutions to the supply chain shortage of these critical network components with the goal of building a robust domestic market and a more efficient and reliable network for decades to come.
Thanks for your consideration.
