Big Tech rally and US jobs report drive S&P 500 to edge of bull market
Big Tech’s relentless rally, options positioning and bets on a Federal Reserve pause following a mixed jobs report put stocks on the verge of a bull market.
A roughly 1.5% advance for the S&P 500 extended the benchmarks’ surge from its October low to nearly 20%.
A gauge of big companies like Tesla and Apple had its sixth consecutive week of gains, the longest winning streak since July 2021.
Broadcom soared after predicting AI-related sales would double this year.
As stocks rose, Wall Street’s fear gauge fell to pre-pandemic levels.
The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, fell below 15 from an average of 23 last year. The risk-taking mode also pushed the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index, home to several regional banks, up about 3.5%.
The impressive run in stocks continues to draw retail investors into the market, said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide.
Investors have spent much of the last three years obsessing over the Fed, inflation and payrolls, although volatility around these reports has subsided, reflecting a less emotional market. This is bullish, as less responsiveness is a sign of a healthy market.
Andrew Brenner of NatAlliance Securities said the stock merger has a lot to do with one thing: positioning.
Options traders were offside, Brenner said. We think they will recover next week and the rally will run out of steam.
The rise in stocks doesn’t mean the market isn’t facing headwinds, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.
Among the risks, she cites the potential ramifications of the deluge of roughly $1 trillion Treasury bills that will be auctioned off as the US Department rebuilds its general account.
This follows a debt limitation agreement that could trigger a major liquidity drain on financial markets, she said.
The fact that the Fed telegraphed that June 14 was not scheduled for a rate hike no doubt reflects its concerns about the potential for increased market volatility as a result of the dissipation of liquidity, Ms Krosby said.
Yet today’s broad-based rally confirms that the market does not see an imminent recession despite the relentless calls for a recession.
Signs of a labor market slowdown in May despite a pickup in hiring could bolster Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials’ argument that they should take more time to assess incoming data and developments. outlook before raising rates again.
Wall Streets reaction to the latest jobs report showed bets another Fed hike is likely but that wouldn’t necessarily happen in June.
Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to impending central bank moves, jumped 16 basis points to 4.5%.
Some 25 basis points of tightening have been fully priced in over the next two meetings for part of Friday’s trading session.
About nine basis points have been priced in for June, indicating less than a one-in-two chance of a move higher at this month’s meeting.
The US Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the tenth consecutive time
The key question now is: can they wait until July or does this monster payroll number trigger another emergency surge? said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.
Perhaps the details of the report, with the jobless rate rising and average hourly earnings growth slowing, are tipping the decision toward July.
The Fed should be willing to raise interest rates by half a percentage point in July if it chooses not to tighten this month, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said.
We are again in a situation where the risks of overheating the economy are the main risks the Fed must be aware of, he said.
