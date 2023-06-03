Stock markets rise after outstanding US jobs report





NEW YORK: Stock markets rallied on Friday, ending the week on a high in the United States following an exceptional jobs report and an agreement in Congress to avoid a potentially catastrophic default. Stronger-than-expected jobs data released Friday morning suggests the US economy remains resilient despite concerted action by the Federal Reserve to suppress demand and bring down high inflation. The passage of a debt-limiting agreement by both houses of Congress also appears to have eased market fears of a default, with Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ falling to its lowest level since before. the Covid-19 pandemic. The US dollar strengthened against rival currencies as traders digested the news, while Asian and European stocks also closed in the green on Friday. “The Senate quickly approved the new US debt ceiling agreement, which provided relief to markets,” said AJ Bell chief investment officer Russ Mould. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. “A bigger bounce could have happened had investors not already heavily priced in a deal, with only modest selling around the crisis,” he added. Official data released on Friday showed the United States added 339,000 jobs in May even as the unemployment rate climbed to 3.7% and wage gains fell, signaling a still strong labor market. The debt deal and the “Goldilocks” jobs report are neither too good nor too bad suggest that the US economy “does not face an immediate risk of recession”, Agence France- Press Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones. Fed under pressure Monetary policymakers said a looser labor market and much lower inflation were essential for the central bank to stop raising borrowing costs. Analysts had expected the Fed to walk away from more than a year of interest rate hikes aimed at curbing historically high inflation if job market numbers cool. But Friday’s jobs data drew different reactions, with some predicting the Fed is now under more pressure to raise interest rates later this month, while others suggested it can still afford to skip an upside this time around. The higher-than-expected job creation numbers “will add pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its rate-hike trajectory,” said Srijan Katyal of international brokerage ADSS. “It is likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points at its next meeting,” he added. But Edward Jones’ Kourkafas said the “mixed” jobs report “suggests they could possibly skip a June upside and deliver more tightening if needed later in the year.”

