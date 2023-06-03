This high-yielding stock is still trying to fix its most important mark

V.F. Corporation (VFC 6.46%) offers dividend investors a high yield of 6.8%, well above the roughly 1.6% you might get from a S&P500 exchange-traded index fund.

However, before jumping into this business, which has an iconic collection of clothing brands, investors should take a step back and dig into the numbers a bit. There is a very big problem that remains a persistent headwind.

A changed profession

VF, formerly known as Vanity Fair, once owned the relatively boring jeans-focused brands Lee, Wrangler and Rock & Republic. However, he separated these companies as office marks (KTB 4.35%) so she can focus on her more fashion-focused brands, including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.

Separating the boring core operation from the fashion-focused business made sense, given that they require different skill sets. But in doing so, VF lost a reliable base it could rely on in difficult times.

The impact of this decision is felt today. Essentially, fashion brands live and die by the often fickle taste trends of consumers. VF has a large portfolio of brands, so some are normally doing well while others are not.

But only two of its brands account for just over 60% of the clothing giant’s sales. In the fourth quarter of its 2023 fiscal year (which ended April 1), Vans and The North Face produced roughly the same amount of sales, or about 30% of revenue. If any of these companies are struggling, VF will struggle to grow.

So when CEO Benno Dorer pointed out in the company’s fourth quarter earnings release that the company was “able to end the fiscal year with 10 of 12 brands with stable or growing revenues, and five double digits, despite the challenging consumer environment,” this statement should be taken with a grain of salt. Although technically true, two of these 12 marks matter a lot more than any of the others.

Divergence

And that’s where the real problem for VF comes in. The North Face posted strong numbers for the quarter and year just ended. The brand’s sales increased by 12% over the quarter and 11% over the year. And that’s great news.

But that must be juxtaposed with the fact that Vans sales were down 14% in the fiscal fourth quarter and 12% for the fiscal year. That’s not good news, and the fourth quarter was worse than the full year, meaning its performance deteriorated as the year progressed.

It’s also worth pointing out that the VF board has cut its dividend by around 40%, starting the new financial year on what can only be described as a low rating. This move was basically a reset that spoke to the issues the company is facing. Vans is one of those problems, as is its heavily leveraged balance sheet.

The company’s debt ratio is about double what it was five years ago. One of the quickest ways for a dividend-paying company to free up cash for purposes such as debt reduction is to reduce its distributions to shareholders.

With Vans’ continued weakness, VF really can’t claim significant commercial success. It was the company’s largest brand by sales in fiscal year 2023 and has an outsized impact on financial results. Yes, the CEO should be a sort of cheerleader for the company, emphasizing the positives, but investors need to make sure they’re looking at what’s important. And right now, for that company, it’s Vans.

I’m working on it

VF management is not unaware of the sales problems at Vans. He’s working on a turnaround, but by his own admission, the retail environment is tough right now, so it won’t be an easy fix. If you’re drawn to the company’s hefty dividend yield, you should err on the side of caution and make sure to follow its top brands closely.

The North Face is doing well; Pickup trucks are not. Until both pull in the same direction, overall VF results will likely be less than desirable.