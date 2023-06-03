



*

SEC and CSE Continue Stock Market Awareness Initiative by Hosting Investor Forum in Ampara



Saturday, June 3, 2023, 9:03 a.m. SL time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

June 3, Colombo: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) and the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) successfully held another Investor Forum in Ampara at Monty Hotel on May 30, 2023. The forum was organized with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of investor education and protection. The forum attracted more than 90 participants, including professionals and business circles from the region. The forum provided valuable information on investor education and protection. At the Investor Forum, Mr. Nimal Kumarasinghe, Director of External Relations of the SEC, provided a basic understanding of investments, the investment process, and the pros and cons of investing in the stock market. An awareness session on the CSE mobile application was conducted by a CSE executive from the Kandy branch, Mr. Madhawa Aramandeniya. Additionally, an analysis of sector performance and market opportunities was presented by Acuity Stockbrokers (PVT) Ltd., Sales Manager, Mr. Kapila Pathirage. A panel discussion was held with the participation of Mr. Nimal Kumarasinghe, Mr. Kapila Pathirage and Mr. Niroshan Wijesundere, Senior Vice President of Marketing of CSE, providing participants with the opportunity to clarify the doubts of the panelists. Participants also had the opportunity to meet with investment advisors from brokerage firms and representatives from mutual fund management companies. The SEC and CSE have planned additional investor forums this year in locations such as Negombo, Colombo, Anuradhapura and Batticaloa to raise public awareness through investor education and protection while stressing the importance of financial literacy.

