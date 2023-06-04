The scholarship will choose the winners for you

The AI ​​craze is in full swing, so everyone is trying to figure out who the winners will be.

It might be the upstarts, a new startup that gives you your own personal assistant in your ear, on your iPhone, and at your desk.

Or maybe it will be the big tech players that have tons of money to throw at AI like Microsoft, Google, and Facebook.

Maybe it’s a company like NVIDIA that supplies the chips and the software. As the old saying goes: don’t dig for the gold, sell the picks and shovels.1

I’m sure there are plenty of people out there with all sorts of useful and useless strategies for picking winners in this space.

My position on this subject is that heis difficult to choose the winners.

It may sound like a loophole, but it’s the truth.

There was a story in Bloomberg this week about how ARKK by Cathie Wood shortfall2 on NVIDIA’s gigantic gains this year:

Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund has closed its stake in Nvidia Corp. early January. Then came the artificial intelligence frenzy that sent the stock and its big tech peers on a tear.

The chipmaker has added around $560 billion in market capitalization since Wood sold its shares – the last $200 billion of that increase having come overnight after the company easily beat its earnings.

Although Wood owns Nvidia in several of its smaller funds, investors in the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) have mostly been left out of this year’s meteoric 159.90% rally.

In February, when Nvidia traded for $234 per share, about 50 times forward earnings, Wood said the valuation was “very high.”

A lot of people got into this news because an innovation fund missed out on one of the biggest beneficiaries of the highest innovation potential we’ve seen in years.

What I take away from this is how difficult it can be to spot these trends in advance.

Every tech on the planet has been pushing crypto, web3 and metaverse for 3-4 years unceasingly.

Then ChatGPT seems to come out of nowhere, attracts over 100 million users, and AI is taking the tech world by storm. Of all the innovations we’ve been beaten with in this cycle, no one was really talking about the potential of AI, but here we are.

This stuff is not easy.

So what is my strategy?

I prefer to let the indexes pick the winners for me. Sure, it’s boring and it’s not going to make me rich overnight, but I have time.

And I know for sure that the biggest winners in AI will eventually fight their way to the top.

Dimensional Fund Advisors has this great chart that looks at companies’ annualized outperformance 3, 5, and 10 years before they made it into the top 10 biggest stocks and compares it to the 3, 5, and 10 years after they joined the ranks of the top 10:

There are two ways to look at this data:

(1) Size is often the enemy of outperformance.It’s much harder to significantly outperform once you’ve become one of the biggest hits. The top 10 essentially becomes the market once it reaches the top.

(2) You want to own the stocks that will eventually be in the top 10.I don’t know how to choose them in advance.

So while it’s true that many giant stocks continue to underperform the market once they reach the top of the heap, there are plenty of other winners waiting in the wings to take their place.

Let’s take an example to see how it happened in the past.

Here is the historical top 10 names every 5 years since 1980 with an update of the top 10 today:

General Electric was the largest company in the S&P 500 until 2005. The stock has since halved:

The S&P 500 has risen almost 400% over the same period, so GE has by no means held the market back.

How is it possible?

Well, NVIDIA wasn’t even in the top 10 in 2005, 2010, 2015, or 2020. Yet since 2005, the title has risen 13,000%.

Gains from a stock like NVIDIA more than offset losses from a stock like General Electric.

Index funds straddle the winners. And while they won’t completely rule out losers right away, rising stocks pick up the slack for potential underperformers.

Top holdings are even more concentrated in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Here is an overview of the evolution of the top 10 since 2015:

NVIDIA wasn’t even in the top 10 of the Nasdaq 100 in 2020!

Hendrik Bessimbinder’s The work found that just 86 companies accounted for half of all stock market gains since 1926. And all wealth creation in the stock market since that can be attributed to about a thousand of the top performing stocks, or just 4 % of total.

Some people look at this kind of data and assume it means they should just pick the best performing stocks.

Sounds good, in theory, and good luck with that strategy.

I look at that kind of data and guess I have no chance of consistently picking those huge winners that fall into the 4% club.

So I let the market choose these winners for me.

It’s boring but effective.

1I don’t know if this strategy actually works, but it sounds smart when you say it.

2To be fair, ARK owned NVDA for some time before this year. They have just missed the last stage of the rally.