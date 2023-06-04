Harvey Pitt, SEC chairman who resigned amid scandals, dies at 78





Harvey Pitt, a legal whiz who only lasted 18 months as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission under President George W. Bush, died Tuesday in Washington. He was 78 years old. His death, in a hospital, occurred after a sudden illness, according to his family, who did not specify the illness. Mr. Pitts’ career unfolded in three consecutive stages, each of which on its own could have been the pinnacle of a lesser resume. He began his career at the SEC and was promoted to general counsel at age 30, the youngest to reach that rank. After just three years, he left to represent corporate clients of the powerful law firm Fried Frank. There, becoming managing partner of the firm’s Washington office, he helped it become extremely profitable. He returned to the SEC as chairman in 2001, after going through a unanimous confirmation vote in which Senator Charles Schumer, Democrat of New York, called him the Zeus of the field. Soon after, Mr. Pitt became a household name for overseeing the rapid reopening of US stock exchanges after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

His popularity has plummeted, however, amid a series of corporate accounting scandals, including at energy giant Enron, which has drawn renewed attention to his earlier corporate work. Representatives from both sides have questioned his interest in investigating private sector wrongdoing. The straw that broke the camel’s back came when it emerged he had not told the White House or his fellow SEC commissioners that a chairman of the accounting board he was championing had headed the audit committee of a company accused of fraud. Under pressure, Mr Pitt resigned on election night 2002. Born on February 28, 1945 in Brooklyn, Harvey Lloyd Pitt was the child of Morris and Sara Pitt. His father was vice president of the Waldbaums supermarket chain; his mother was a housewife. Harvey, a Brooklyn Dodgers fan who was gutted when the team left for the West Coast, his family said, went on to earn degrees from Brooklyn College and St. Johns University before joining the SEC right away. immediately after college. It was the only job he ever wanted. In 1978, with a growing family, he went into private practice, where he represented some of the same people his organization had been charged with regulating. His clients included Ivan Boesky, who pleaded guilty to insider trading during the junk bond scandal of the late 1980s, and dozens of financial firms.

Such was his reputation that when Mr. Pitts’ own company landed in a minor legal wrangle, his hiring of then-smaller rival firm Williams & Connolly made waves. It was noted that if Harvey Pitt trusted us, others would easily follow, and they did, said Brendan Sullivan, a senior partner at Williams & Connolly. During his confirmation hearing, Senator Phil Gramm, Republican of Texas, offered a change to the lyrics of a song by British rock band Hermans Hermits: Harvey Pitt saw it on both sides. Inside the commission, he was tireless, said Cynthia Glassman, a former commissioner. After the group first received Blackberry smartphones, she said, Mr. Pitt became a heavy consumer of emails, especially in the middle of the night. He took a lighter approach to SEC enforcement than his predecessors, telling Congress he would mend relationships that have been damaged in the past. This attitude proved untenable in the aftermath of Enron and other scandals.

Your choice of words sends the wrong message to auditors, SEC staff and the investing public, Rep. John Dingell wrote to Mr. Pitt weeks after Enrons collapsed. Agency morale fell precipitously during Mr. Pitts’ tenure, and many senior executives left. His fall in stature was summed up by a New York Times headline on the day in 2003 his successor, William H. Donaldson, was confirmed: SEC Choice Says Hes No Harvey Pitt. But friends and former colleagues said Mr Pitt had been unfairly criticized. Former SEC General Counsel David Becker recalled being on the phone with Mr. Pitt when real estate developer Donald J. Trump called to complain that Trump Companies were being investigated for fraud. Harvey politely explained that he was unable to help because he had added to the divisional proposal the very fraud allegation that Trump was calling to complain about, Mr. Becker said.

Mr. Pitts’ first marriage, to Phyllis Kay, ended in divorce in 1981. He married Saree Ruffin in 1984. He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Emily Pitt and Sally Pitt Plowden; two sons, Jonathan and Rob; and three grandchildren. In the years since his chairmanship of the SEC, Mr. Pitt has barely stepped back from public view. He continued to weigh in on regulatory issues, occasionally contributing opinion pieces to the Wall Street Journal. Her most recent column took a pointed view of the SEC’s proposed new rules on private equity funds. Too often, regulatory requirements make it difficult or impossible for new entrants to gain traction in an industry, Pitt wrote. There are often no voices at the table to represent the interests of this segment of the industry.

