US megacap stock market rally leaves investors wondering when to cash in
As the U.S. stock market continues its ascent, investors holding shares of the huge tech and growth companies in the lead are wondering whether to cash in or stay put.
A record $8.5 billion was invested in tech stocks in the past week, data from BofA Global Research shows, as investors piled into a rally that saw the Nasdaq 100 gain 33% in 2023.
The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 11.5% this year and is at a 10-month high.
Others see reasons for caution. Among them is the tightness of the markets’ rally: The five largest stocks in the S&P 500 have a combined weighting of 24.7% in the index, a record dating back to 1972, Ned Davis Research said in a recent report.
The heavy weightings could mean bigger spillovers for broader markets if these names falter.
We’ve had this big race and the key question is, do you think it’s going to continue or do you think things are going to get back to normal? said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel.
Excitement over advances in artificial intelligence is a key factor fueling gains in megacap stocks.
Big movers include shares of Nvidia, which are up around 170% this year, while Apple and Microsoft, the two biggest US companies by market value, have both climbed nearly 40%.
Jay Hatfield, managing director of hedge fund InfraCap, believes enthusiasm for AI will continue to boost stocks of megacaps including Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet, Google’s parent company.
We believe 100% in the AI boom, Mr. Hatfield said. I would be shocked if by the end of the year these stocks weren’t significantly higher.
Friday’s data showed U.S. job growth accelerating in May, even as a jump in the jobless rate suggested labor market conditions were easing, boosting appetite for investors for equities in the hope that the Federal Reserve will be able to reduce inflation without seriously hurting growth.
The S&P 500 rose 1.45%.
Megacap shares have dominated the markets for much of the decade since the financial crisis and betting against them has been a perilous strategy in 2023.
Investors’ allocation to cash is higher than it has been historically, according to BofA data, which some market watchers say leaves plenty of fuel to push the rally further.
Strong momentum may also continue to propel stocks higher.
Michael Purves, Managing Director of Tallbacken Capital Advisers, wrote earlier this week that technical analysis has shown the Nasdaq 100 is overbought, a condition that can make an asset more vulnerable to steep declines.
However, the index managed to gain another 10% over three months after reaching the same state two years ago, Mr Purves said.
Nvidia’s recent surge showed how a stock can continue to climb even after posting big gains.
Shares were already up 109% ahead of its May 24 earnings report, but rose another 30% last week after the chipmaker’s surprisingly upbeat sales forecast.
Kevin Mahn, chief investment officer at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, said Nvidia shares, which now trade at 44 times forward earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv Datastream, have gotten a bit rich.
I still like the tech sector over the next two years, but now I have to focus much more on valuation given the surge in many of these megacap stocks, Mahn said. Microsoft shares remain attractive in part thanks to the company’s impressive cash flow and healthy dividend yield, he added.
Others are increasingly wary, citing factors such as rising valuations and signs that the rest of the market is languishing as a small group of stocks soar.
The performance of just seven stocks of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvdia, Meta Platforms and Tesla accounted for the entire S&P 500 total return in 2023 in May, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said.
Meanwhile, just 20.3% of S&P 500 stocks outperformed the index on a rolling three-month basis, a record dating back five decades, according to Ned Davis.
Levels below 30% preceded a weaker performance for the broader market, with the S&P 500 rising 4.4% over the next year against an average of 8.2% for all periods of a year, according to the company’s research.
David Kotok, chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisers, has in recent days reduced holdings of semiconductor ETF iShares following the latest spike in Nvidia shares.
Kotok sees the narrowing in magnitude as a bad sign for the broader stock market, saying equities also look less supportive in some asset valuation metrics.
In a commonly used valuation measure, the S&P 500 is trading at 18.5 times forward earnings estimates compared to its historical average of 15.6 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream.
You can have (market) concentration and it can last for a while, he said. But, he says, for me, the shrinkage is a warning.
