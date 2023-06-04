Here are the 3 ingredients needed to fuel the next stock market bubble





The artificial intelligence boom could turn into “absolute madness” if a stock market bubble forms, according to TS Lombard.

The investment firm outlined the three key ingredients needed to create a stock market bubble.

“The AI ​​frenzy…over the past few weeks has the hallmarks of a potential bubble. But we’re not in one right now,” TS Lombard said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Artificial intelligence has emerged on Wall Street as the new theme driving stock prices higher, and it could turn into “absolute madness” if a bubble finally forms, according to a note this week from TS Lombard. The company said there are three key ingredients needed to form a stock market bubble, but one of them is currently missing, leading them to conclude that stocks aren’t in a bubble yet…not yet. . These three ingredients are: “A solid foundational story.”

“A compelling narrative for future growth.”

“Liquidity, leverage, or both.” “The hype around AI risks creating the second tech bubble in just three years. However, there are no signs of ‘absolute madness’ in stocks, at least for now,” said Andrew Cicione by TS Lombard. While the hype surrounding AI and its growth potential meets the first two criteria of the stock market bubble checklist, the last ingredient of liquidity and leverage seems to be missing. Investors can thank the Federal Reserve’s ongoing balance sheet reduction plan for that. “Unlike 2020, central banks are shrinking their balance sheets. Narrow money is contracting in most major economies, and broad money is slowing rapidly,” Cicione said. Meanwhile, investor leverage has plummeted over the past year as the stock market suffered a painful bear market throughout 2022 as FINRA’s absolute margin debt saw a spike. bigger drop today than during the great financial crisis of 2008. Another factor limiting the formation of a bubble is that fewer people are sitting at home speculating in the stock market today than they were during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. “Data on margin debt and open interest on options suggests that it wasn’t speculation that drove tech stocks to their recent highs. That’s good news: the rally fueled by the effect of leverage are very vulnerable to panic and hard selling,” Cicione said. On the valuation front, TS Lombard pointed out that while artificial intelligence stocks have been driving much of the stock market’s performance over the past two months, as evidenced by the sharp rise of Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks following the company’s bullish earnings forecast, some valuations actually fell. . For example, while Nvidia has jumped more than 160% since the start of the year, analysts’ earnings estimates for the company have soared, ultimately bringing its price-earnings ratio back to levels seen at the start of the year. ‘year. “Nvidia’s quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations led to massive EPS upgrades. As a result, valuations actually fell despite rallying more than 30% after the announcement,” Cicione explained. . “Tech company valuations are cyclically high but not at the outrageous levels they reached in 2020-21.” Finally, Cicione cautioned that as promising as the prospect of AI may seem for investors, they should be aware that first movers do not always emerge as the long-term winner, as evidenced by the rise and the collapse of dot-com technology. businesses in 2000. So while the AI ​​frenzy “has the characteristics of a potential bubble…we’re not in one right now,” Cicione concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-bubble-3-ingredients-ai-stocks-hype-artificial-intelligence-2023-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos