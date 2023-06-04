The next big stock market rally needs three things. Yesterday he had two | Personal finance | Finance





The past 18 months have been difficult for investors as the war in Ukraine, runaway inflation, soaring interest rates and Chinese Covid lockdowns wrecked markets. In 2022, the all-conquering US S&P 500 stock index had its worst year since 2008, falling 20%. New York’s tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by a third. Shares of tech titans such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms and electric car maker Tesla fell. The FTSE 100 was a relative success, ending the year pretty much where it started. 2023 has also been a turbulent year, with the banking crisis destroying confidence, quickly followed by the US debt ceiling crisis. Markets have been watching with nervousness the political wrangling between Democrats and Republicans over the colossal amount of debt the United States has racked up. It was set to breach its $31.4 trillion (25 trillion) debt ceiling on Monday, which would have sparked financial chaos as the world’s largest US economy rolled back its debts. Then on Friday, investors woke up to find that the Senate had approved a bill to raise the country’s debt ceiling. The panic is over. The FTSE 100 soared, as did stock markets across Asia and Europe, adding billions to the value of global equities and driving up the values ​​of repos and stocks and shares of Isa nations.

The afternoon brought more good news with figures showing the US economy added 339,000 jobs in May, far exceeding the expected increase of 190,000. Wall Street jumped on the double boost and the S&P 500 ended Friday trading 1.45% higher at 4,282.37. It has now rebounded almost 12% this year. The Nasdaq did even better, up 27.47%. It has been boosted by chip giant Nvidia, which stands to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The stock skyrocketed 174.73% in 2023 to become a $1 trillion company. Meta is up 118.54% year-to-date, while Tesla has accelerated 97.94%. Investors realize that there is still a lot of money to be made. READ MORE: Pensioners face Age of Ruin as withdrawal pots run out years before they die

As two issues arose yesterday, investors are waiting for a third and final trigger before the stock market rally begins in earnest. They are now desperate to see inflation defeated, which will allow central bankers to cut interest rates significantly, said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor. There is good news here too. Recent comments from Fed members have lifted sentiment, suggesting it may be time to pause the rate hike cycle. The Bank of England is expected to raise UK policy rates further from 4.5% to 4.75% on June 22. It must curb British inflation, which stood at 8.7% in April. In the United States, it has already fallen to 4.9%. When the Fed signals that it is ready to cut interest rates, the next stock market rally will begin. That day is approaching. Prepare yourselves.

