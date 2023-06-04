Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved the Markets

The stock market ended the holiday-shortened week on a positive note, with the Dow Jones average climbing 700 points for its biggest point gain of the year. Investors cheered the passage of a debt ceiling bill that averts a U.S. default, but the biggest driver was the May jobs report, which showed that U.S. employers added 339,000 seasonally adjusted jobs, far more than expected. The data also showed a moderation in year-over-year average hourly earnings growth and an increase in the unemployment rate from 3.4% to 3.7%, which helped push back recession fears. and rising rates, at least for now. US Treasury yields rose, with the two-year note jumping 18 basis points to 4.51% and the benchmark 10-year yield adding 8 basis points to 3.69%. For the week, the Nasdaq’s 2% gain marked the index’s sixth consecutive positive week, while the Dow also added 2% for the week and the S&P 500 jumped 1.8%. In terms of the weekly performance of the S&P 500 sectors, all 11 ended in the green, led by a huge +3% jump in consumer discretionary and real estate. The tech took a bit of a breather after a recent massive surge, though the sector still saw gains of more than 1%. Read Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week’s major events.

Buoyed by a meteoric rally, shares of Nvidia Inc (NASDAQ:NVDA) briefly hit the $1,000,000 valuation mark during Tuesday’s trading. The stock market darling has been riding a wave of investor exuberance around artificial intelligence, though when evaluating things, all AI stocks may not be equal. Nvidia also unveiled a slew of products and services this week, like an AI supercomputer platform called the DGX GH200, which is expected to be used by early customers like Google (GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT). Will the rally continue? SA analysts like Vlad Deshkovich and JR Research disclose in two new articles Long-term growth is built in And Don’t wait for everyone to start selling. (54 comments)

In what could be a harbinger of the housing boom in the American West, Arizona has begun to limit approvals for new developments in the Phoenix area. A study has found that about 4% of the region’s groundwater demand, or nearly 4.9 million acre-feet, cannot be met over the next century, threatening to curb the explosive development that has made the city one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country. Besides the groundwater crisis, Arizona has also faced significant shortages of its surface water allocation, with a recent agreement slashing use of the drought-stricken Colorado River. The head of the investment group, Ian Bezek, covers the situation in World Water Resources: Why I’m Not Worried About Phoenix’s Housing Crisis. The article on GWRS is from a year ago, but SA users are still discussing it in the comments section.

Elon Musk wasn’t the only high-profile business executive to visit China this week. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon had his own comments to say about his relationship with the country, as well as company policy going forward. “We tend not to leave unless there’s a war or a civil war, and we don’t plan for any of that here. There will always be a risk,” he announced during the the bank’s annual China summit in Shanghai. “Obviously the situation has been much more complex and national security will trump all other issues. Over time there will be less trade [in China, but] it will take years for that to happen. It’s not decoupling, it’s risk reduction. The world has changed a bit.” (15 comments)

The US Senate passed a debt ceiling package by a vote of 63 to 36 on Thursday night, sending the legislation to the president’s desk in time to avoid a catastrophic default. The bill suspends the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, in exchange for certain measures that cap non-military discretionary spending, toughen work requirements for some food aid recipients, and authorize the Mountain Valley gas pipeline. “No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: This bipartisan deal is a big win for our economy and the American people,” President Biden said via tweet. As the drama draws to a close, investors have once again set their sights on central bank policy-making, especially with Fed officials like Patrick Harker and Philip Jefferson calling for a pause before taking action. further decisions on “the extent of further strengthening of the policy”. (116 comments)

Aiming at Apple (AAPL) ahead of next week’s scheduled unveiling of a mixed reality headset, Meta Platforms (META) had its own product announcement to make ahead of WWDC 2023. The company’s Meta Quest 3 offers a form factor thinner, but also higher resolution, better performance and “revolutionary Meta Reality technology”. The 128GB headset will start at $499.99, with an additional storage version also available for purchase. That’s a big price departure from Apple’s headset, which is expected to cost around $3,000 and initially appeal to software developers and enthusiasts versus regular consumers. (28 comments)