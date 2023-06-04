Inflation in Japan will draw savers back to stock market, says stock exchange chief





Inflation is pushing Japan into a new era that could push stocks higher by prompting more households to withdraw their savings from low-yielding bank deposits, the country’s stock trader chief said. Hiromi Yamaji, chairman of the JPX Group which controls the Tokyo and Osaka stock exchanges, said he expects many Japanese people to stop sitting on as much money as households across the country have hoarded 1 quadrillion ($7 billion) in bank savings and look to stock markets for better returns. in response to the rising cost of living. They can smell the inflation coming. . . cash was king when there was deflation. But if inflation comes, they need to be prepared, Yamaji said in an interview. Exchange-traded funds would likely be a first route into stocks for many, said Yamaji, who became director of JPX this year and is trying to make the stock market more attractive to individual investors who have long viewed it as too risky. Many Japanese have been deeply skeptical of owning stocks since the country’s economic bubble burst more than three decades ago, while years of stagnating prices meant that households could overlook the fact that bank deposits yielded almost no return. They didn’t care, even though it didn’t generate any returns, Yamaji said. But once the inflation starts. . . they have to be ready to hedge against inflation and it’s very obvious that deposits don’t give you enough return to hedge. Japan’s core measure of consumer inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, rose more than 4% in April for the first time in nearly 42 years. As prices rise more broadly, the market also expects Kazuo Ueda, the new governor of the Bank of Japan, to gradually move towards unwinding decades of ultra-loose monetary policy. At the same time, Japanese stock markets returned to levels not seen in 33 years. The Topix broad index is up 14.5% this year, which investors say is partly due to JPX’s efforts under Yamaji to push companies to improve capital efficiency and increase asset value. ‘business. However, the increase was mainly driven by foreign funds, while Japanese domestic investors, especially retail investors, were much more cautious. Yamaji suggested that Japan’s attitude towards investing in the stock market will also change as the generation that lost money in the 1980s bubble reaches old age. There was a generation that had the very bad experience of the bubble bursting, but that was 35 years ago, but the number of people who had that bad experience is going down, he said , while a younger generation of investors is less cautious about diverting more savings into risky assets. Since 2014, approximately 17 million Japanese have opened a tax-protected investment product known as Nisa. The stock market has gained about 50% since then, leaving a younger generation of investors sitting on big unrealized gains, Yamaji said. From next year, the government will significantly expand the investment program, allowing investors to buy up to 3.6 million shares a year using the Nisa account and raising expectations of an acceleration of the switch from cash savings to equity investments.

