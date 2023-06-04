QSE experts enlighten clients on stock market investment opportunities





Panelists and attendees take part in the seminar recently hosted by Commercial Bank at its D-Ring road office.

Doha, Qatar: The Commercial Bank recently held a seminar giving an overview of the latest opportunities for its clients to invest in the Qatar stock market. The event titled Investment Opportunities and Potential in the Qatar Stock Market, New Products and Insights from the Local Economy was organized in partnership with the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) at the bank’s D-Ring road office . QSE experts Samer Abo-Zaghla, Head of Education, and Abdulrahman Al Sayed, Director of Strategy and Investment enlightened clients on potential growth prospects in the local market. Officials highlighted the distinctive opportunities and advantages of investing in Qatar that could lead to business expansion and strengthening the country’s economy. The audience had the opportunity to capture key insights and insights into the investment opportunities that Customer Bank Financial Services offers in the Qatar market. Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank welcomed the event saying that Commercial Bank continues to put its customers at the heart of everything we do. This forum is not only intended to provide relevant information to our customers, but also to provide them with a unique space to dialogue directly with market experts and our senior executives. Our CB Premium Lounges serve as a vital gateway for our premium clients to explore and capitalize on the best local investment opportunities, cementing our focused aim to provide world-class banking services like no other, keeping our clients aware and well informed about the best investment opportunities, he added. Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Rashid said: We want to educate and talk about the different products that exist in the market in partnership with what Commercial Bank offers to customers. The official pointed out that the bank has almost QR 800 million in capital, which is larger than some of the mid-sized banks in Qatar, and volumes have increased 8-10 times over the past five years. . He explained that one of the reasons for having such a salon is to ensure that customers are offered products that suit them according to their age, salary and size of their family. Rashid highlighted the award-winning mobile app services that work to ensure customer needs are met. He said that today nearly 50% of our volume comes from the mobile app, which allows us to publish research reports, daily market summaries and give clients the financial education needed to make the right choices.

