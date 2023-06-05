Business
Stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500’s best week since March
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, July 12, 2022.
Source: NYSE
U.S. stock futures were little changed on Sunday night after a broad-based rally last week that pushed the S&P 500 to its best week since March and its highest level since last August.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 75 points. S&P 500 Futures Contracts were 0.09% higher and Nasdaq-100 futures hovered below the flatline.
On Friday, stocks rallied to end the week after strong jobs data for May. THE Dow jumped 701.19 points, or 2.12%, for its best day since January, ending the week at 33,762.76. THE S&P500 rose 1.45% to 4,282.37, whileNasdaq Compoundclimbed 1.07% to 13,240.77 and posted its sixth straight weekly gain.
Over the weekend, President Joe Biden signed into law the debt ceiling bill, averting a potentially catastrophic default by the US government.
Investor sentiment was high on Friday after the meteoric rise in nonfarm payrolls in May reported by the Labor Department. Public and private sector payrolls increased by 339,000 in May, against 190,000 according to the Dow Jones estimate, the average hourly wage increased at an annual rate of 4.3%, slightly less than expected by the economists, and the average workweek has shrunk by a fraction. The report eased worries about an impending recession.
“Despite growing numbers of leading indicators pointing to an impending recession, continued labor market strength and stubborn levels of personal consumption are pushing the start further down the road,” said Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment. Advisors.
“We don’t think the economy can tip into recession until employment weakens significantly,” he added. “The unemployment rate has climbed with every drop in job openings since the 1950s, but [has] not yet arrived this cycle. This trend could continue, delaying the recession.”
More than that, investors are focused on what has so far proven to be a narrow stock market rally in 2023, led by a handful of tech stocks that have carried the rest of the market, and whether there might be a medium-term correction if the width does not improve.
“The big question is whether the breadth can continue to improve, which could breathe new life into what had been a very narrow rally,” chief investment strategist Yung-Yu Ma told CNBC. at BMO.
“Recent developments in the banking sector are also encouraging, and continued signs of strength in the labor market reduce the risk of negative results. Monday’s services PMI figures and factory orders could help reinforce the positive narrative,” he added.
Meanwhile, after an intense month of first-quarter results, the case is much lighter in the week ahead. Investors will get insight into food prices and demand from JM Smucker, Campbell Soup and United Natural Foods. Stitch Fix, Signet Jewelers and DocuSign are also expected to report on the results.
In economic data, traders will get PMI data for May from the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global on Monday, as well as factory orders and durable goods for April. On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association will release its latest mortgage application data.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/04/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Revered Cape Breton hockey icon Blair Joseph, 78, dies
- Creatives in practice: Chuckie Online x Tazer Black – PAUSE Online
- Stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500’s best week since March
- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake hits North Carolina on Sunday morning
- Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are fighting over who hates Disney the most
- Directors Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with Hollywood studios and streaming services
- Three Israeli soldiers killed near Egyptian border – BBC News
- Dividend Yield 5.3%! UK stocks to buy in June and hold for 10 years
- Spider-Man actor praises SS Rajamoulis RRR
- Gods of Tennis explores a fierce story about the epic battles that turned tennis upside down | Television
- Britain’s Got Talent 2023: Amanda Holden wears a bright dress for the final
- Nevada lawmakers consider state funding for athletics stadium