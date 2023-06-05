Stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500’s best week since March

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Sunday night after a broad-based rally last week that pushed the S&P 500 to its best week since March and its highest level since last August.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 75 points. S&P 500 Futures Contracts were 0.09% higher and Nasdaq-100 futures hovered below the flatline.

On Friday, stocks rallied to end the week after strong jobs data for May. THE Dow jumped 701.19 points, or 2.12%, for its best day since January, ending the week at 33,762.76. THE S&P500 rose 1.45% to 4,282.37, whileNasdaq Compound climbed 1.07% to 13,240.77 and posted its sixth straight weekly gain.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden signed into law the debt ceiling bill, averting a potentially catastrophic default by the US government.

Investor sentiment was high on Friday after the meteoric rise in nonfarm payrolls in May reported by the Labor Department. Public and private sector payrolls increased by 339,000 in May, against 190,000 according to the Dow Jones estimate, the average hourly wage increased at an annual rate of 4.3%, slightly less than expected by the economists, and the average workweek has shrunk by a fraction. The report eased worries about an impending recession.

“Despite growing numbers of leading indicators pointing to an impending recession, continued labor market strength and stubborn levels of personal consumption are pushing the start further down the road,” said Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment. Advisors.

“We don’t think the economy can tip into recession until employment weakens significantly,” he added. “The unemployment rate has climbed with every drop in job openings since the 1950s, but [has] not yet arrived this cycle. This trend could continue, delaying the recession.”

More than that, investors are focused on what has so far proven to be a narrow stock market rally in 2023, led by a handful of tech stocks that have carried the rest of the market, and whether there might be a medium-term correction if the width does not improve.

“The big question is whether the breadth can continue to improve, which could breathe new life into what had been a very narrow rally,” chief investment strategist Yung-Yu Ma told CNBC. at BMO.

“Recent developments in the banking sector are also encouraging, and continued signs of strength in the labor market reduce the risk of negative results. Monday’s services PMI figures and factory orders could help reinforce the positive narrative,” he added.

Meanwhile, after an intense month of first-quarter results, the case is much lighter in the week ahead. Investors will get insight into food prices and demand from JM Smucker, Campbell Soup and United Natural Foods. Stitch Fix, Signet Jewelers and DocuSign are also expected to report on the results.

In economic data, traders will get PMI data for May from the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global on Monday, as well as factory orders and durable goods for April. On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association will release its latest mortgage application data.