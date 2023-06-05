Business
New-era tech stocks stand amid market volatility, with Nykaa the biggest gainer this week
Eight of 14 new-era tech stocks under Inc42 coverage have gained this week, with Nykaa emerging as the biggest gainer rising 7%
CarTrade Tech, PB Fintech, EasyMyTrip and Delhivery among others saw declines, falling between 1% and over 5% on BSE
In a volatile week, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 ended up around 0.1% and 0.2% respectively; general market sentiment remains bullish
New era tech stocks continued to show strength for the second week in a row, even as the broader Indian stock market has seen volatility this week.
Eight of the 14 new-age tech stocks under Inc42’s coverage gained this week, with Nykaa emerging as the biggest gainer rising 7%.
Zomato, Paytm, IndiaMart InterMESH, MapmyIndia, Fino Payments Bank, Paytm and RateGain also rose 0.4% to 6% on BSE.
However, CarTrade Technologies, PB Fintech, Tracxn Technologies, EasyMyTrip, DroneAcharya and Delhivery saw declines, falling between 1% and more than 5% on the stock market.
As the Q4 and FY23 earnings season draws to a close, the domestic market is reacting to global signals and other macro factors, leading to high volatility in the market this week.
Despite falling in two consecutive mid-week sessions, the Sensex and Nifty50 benchmarks managed to end the week in the green. As Sensex rose 0.1% to 62,547.11, Nifty50 came to an end 0.2% higher at 18,534.10.
Nifty closed higher, thanks to positive factors such as the resolution of the US debt ceiling which boosted investor confidence. In addition, senior Fed officials also hinted that there would be no interest rate hike in June, while a 12% year-on-year growth in GST collections in May indicated a strong economic growth in India, said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.
Analysts are of the opinion that the general sentiment in the domestic stock market remains bullish and all eyes are now on the upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy meeting.
Now, let’s dive deeper into understanding this week’s performance of some of the new era tech stocks.
The 14 new era tech stocks under the cover of Inc42 ended the week with a total market capitalization of $28.96 billion compared to $29.1 billion last week.
Nykaa emerges as the biggest winner
Shares of Nykaa reversed the downward trend seen since April gaining momentum at the end of the week to emerge as the biggest winter among its peers.
Shares of Nykaa jumped 7.5% on BSE on Friday, ending the week at INR 135.6. Overall, the stock gained 7.4% this week.
Despite Nykaas Fiscal 23 Fourth Quarter Results Signaling signs of slowing activity, its shares have gained 8% since announcing its results.
Commenting on the headline, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager, Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said Nykaa has a long growth trajectory from now.
Currently, the stop loss for the stock is around the INR 115-INR 118 level, said Dongre, who has a target of over INR 150 for Nykaa. Although there may be a slight decline over the coming week, the trend is up and the best call to action would be to buy on the downside, he added.
Delhivery Biggest loser
Despite the general bullish sentiment for new era tech stocks, Delhivery shares fell 5.3% to INR 350.70 on BSE this week.
However, this weak performance is in line with the decline observed by other Indian logistics players such as Allcargo, Aegis Logistics and VRL Logistics.
Shares of Delhivery have fallen nearly 3% on BSE in the past two weeks since the logistics unicorn reported a Widened net loss of 32% of INR 158.6 Cr in the fourth quarter of FY23.
Recently, the company also announced a strategic investment bondwhich should enable omnichannel retail for D2C businesses and fast-commerce companies.
The stock will see a reversal from the INR 320-INR 350 zone and will attempt to reach INR 380 in the next one to two weeks. Once it closes above this level, we will see a sharp rebound, which may go beyond INR 400, Dongre said of Delhivery.
EaseMyTrips Q4 results fail to encourage investors
EaseMyTrip shares have remained range-bound since the end of March this year. Its FY23 fourth-quarter results released last Friday also failed to add momentum to the stock.
Shares of the traveltech startup have fallen almost 3% this week, ending the last session at INR 45.59 on BSE.
While EaseMyTrip recorded a 33.1% YoY increase in net profit to INR 31.1 Cr, on a sequential basis, its profit fell 25.4% in the March quarter. Operating revenue also saw a sequential decline of 14% to INR 116.6 Cr, while growing 91.5% year-on-year.
However, the company remains optimistic about its performance and said it hopes to continue to grow its business profitably.
Anand Rathis Dongre said the stop loss for the stock is INR 40 while the target is INR 50. Over the coming week, EaseMyTrip shares will attempt to rally to the INR 48-INR 52 zone, he added.
