Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start; Asian stocks are trading higher
Markets are expected to open on a firm note and move higher in Monday morning trading given the optimism in global equities as the uncertainty surrounding the US debt ceiling saga is over. In addition, strong US nonfarm payrolls data, expectations of a pause in US Fed rate hikes, and optimism over the Chinese government’s introduction of further stimulus to accelerate the economic recovery could further strengthen market sentiment. Technically, confirmation of strength is only visible if Nifty breaks above 18663. Crucial support for the index is at 18463, while support for Bank Nifty is at 43786.
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Live Market Updates: Asian Equities Extend Global Rally; oil prices jump on Saudi cuts
Asian stocks extended their global rally on Monday on optimism that the Federal Reserve would halt rate hikes this month after a mixed U.S. jobs report, while oil surged as the Saudi Arabia has pledged to drastically cut production in July.
Live Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 84 points, or 0.45%, at 18,713, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Charts Suggest Range Trading Will Continue
The market struggled for direction on yet another day, with the Nifty 50 swinging between gains and losses due to traders’ reluctance to roll over their positions ahead of the weekend.
Live market updates: Tokyo stocks open higher after US rallies
Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday as investors were buoyed by Wall Street rallies on a bumper U.S. jobs report and an agreement in Congress to avoid a default. while the broader Topix index added 1.25%, or 27.21 points, to 2,209.91.
Wall Street ends up on jobs data, default averted
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday after a labor market report showing moderate wage growth in May indicated the Federal Reserve could skip a rate hike in two weeks, while investors welcomed a deal of Washington which avoided a catastrophic default.
The rupee gains 1 paisa to close at 82.39 against the US dollar
The rupiah ended nearly flat, gaining 1 paisa to 82.39 against the US dollar on Friday amid positive sentiment in domestic equity markets.
Live market updates: Oil jumps 2% on Saudi plan to deepen production cuts from July
Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday after the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, pledged to cut production by another million barrels a day from July, thwarting macroeconomic headwinds that depressed markets. Brent crude futures were at $77.64 a barrel, up $1.51, or 2%, at 0014 GMT after earlier hitting a high of $78.73 a barrel.
Sensex, nice on Friday
BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex gained 118 points or 0.19% to settle at 62,547. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 46 points or 0.25% to end at 18,534.
