Stock market outlook | V. G. Cabuag





Last week Share prices edged lower as market weakness permeated most trading days, but rallied on Friday as investors elated the US Congress’ decision to lift the debt ceiling and avoid a payment default. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange fell 18.19 points to close at 6,512.01 points. The main index started the week strong, but fell for three consecutive days even at the end of the month. He won much of the loss on Friday. Most of the sub-indices ended in the red, led by the broader All Shares index which lost 13.21 points to close at 3,474.87 points. The financial index rose from 20.42 to 1,836.09; the industrial index fell from 134.26 to 9,208.90; the Holding Firms index fell from 56.36 to 6,483; the real estate index plunged from 53.11 to 2,650.34; the services index rose from 24.66 to 1,550.54; while the mining and oil index fell from 35.97 to 10,039.14. For the week, losers edged gainers 118 to 102, while 26 stocks remained unchanged. The main winners were Boulevard Holdings Inc., PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc., Vulcan Industrial and Mining Corp., Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc., DITO CME Holdings Corp., Roxas Holdings Inc. and LMG Corp. The main losers, meanwhile, were Petron Corp., Mabuhay Holdings Corp., Keppel Phils. Holdings Inc.-B shares, Dizon Copper-Silver Mines Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., Vivant Corp. and Premiere Horizon Alliance Corp. This week STOCK prices may rise as passage of the US debt ceiling bill may continue to boost the local market. Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said investors should also take inspiration from upcoming inflation data from the Philippines in May: a further slowdown in our inflation could also bolster positive sentiment. . The market could also take inspiration from upcoming data on the labor market and foreign trade, as Tantiangco predicts: the market chart remains biased to the downside, with the stock market posting losses for the second week in a row. Additionally, the market remains below its 10-, 50-, and 200-day exponential moving averages. Finally, stock turnover remains low, implying that many are still out of the market. Juan Paolo Colet, Managing Director of China Bank Capital Corp., said that after last week’s volatility and large foreign capital outflows, the market will try to find its way into the 6400-6600 area: Lifting the US debt limit for two years removes a major overhang in stock markets, and provides a temporary burst of optimism. Colet added that investors will also weigh the outlook for U.S. interest rates, given mixed signals about whether the Federal Reserve will skip a key rate hike this month: where the post-pandemic economic recovery appears to be running out of steam, which could have spillover effects on Southeast Asian economies. The trading range of local exchanges is between 6,400 and 6,600. Stock picks BROKER Regina Capital Development Corp. gave a buy when its support price held on Ayala Land Inc. stock, as its stock price was back to its support when it fell to 25.85P. All indicators show a downtrend, he said. However, this can still be played by bargain hunters, as this is the area where the stock has been known to bounce back towards P27 levels. Shares of Ayala Lands last traded at P25.95 each. Meanwhile, the broker gave the same rating to SM Prime Holdings Inc. stock after its stock price fell nearly 5% in the past two days, with indicators suddenly turning bearish: this can also be traded by bargain hunters, as this area is where the stock is known to bounce towards P34 levels. SM Prime shares closed Friday at P32.85.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/06/05/stock-market-outlook-59/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos