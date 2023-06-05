Asian stocks follow Wall St up after strong US jobs report

BEIJING Global stocks and Wall Street futures rose on Monday after U.S. jobs data suggested a recession may be further away as inflationary pressures ease.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo gained more than 2%. Shanghai and Hong Kong also grew.

Oil prices rose more than $1.60 a barrel after Saudi Arabia announced that it would cut production by 1 million barrels per day to support lower prices.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index jumped 1.5% on Friday after government data showed employers hired more people than expected in May. This suggests that the economy is strong despite repeated rate hikes to calm inflation.

Wage gains have slowed, suggesting upward price pressure may be easing. This would reduce the need for the Federal Reserve to cool business activity with more rate hikes.

Markets look set to build on last week’s bullish momentum as bubbling risk appetite finds a comfortable pillow in hopes of a soft landing in the U.S., said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management. in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4% to 7,641.19 and the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.2% to 16,087.01. The CAC 40 in Paris remained unchanged at 7,270.84.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future rose less than 0.1%. That of the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

On Friday, the Dow Jones rebounded 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.1%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 2.2% to 32,217.43 and the Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.1% to 3,232.44. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.7% to 19,089.47.

The Kospi in Seoul was up 0.5% at 2,615.41 and the S&P ASX 200 in Sydney jumped 1% at 7,216.30.

The Indian Sensex opened 0.5% higher at 62,844.36. Singapore and Jakarta won. Markets in New Zealand and Thailand were closed for the holidays.

The Labor Department’s monthly jobs report showed a slowdown in wage increases even as hiring strengthened. While that may discourage workers trying to keep up with rising prices, investors believe slower wage gains will mean less upward pressure on inflation.

Unemployment in the United States also rose more than expected last month, rising to 3.7% from a five-decade low. This implies more slack in the labor market and appears to conflict with hiring data, which comes from a separate survey.

Following the report, traders largely expected the Fed to keep interest rates steady at this month’s meeting. It would be the first time it hasn’t raised rates in more than a year.

Rising rates also hurt many small and medium-sized banks, in part because customers withdrew deposits in search of higher interest in money market funds.

Three bank failures in the United States and one in Switzerland rattled the market, causing Wall Street to search for other possible weak links. Many under the most scrutiny rallied in the aftermath of the jobs report. PacWest Bancorp jumped 14.1% to reduce its loss for the year to 66.6%.

Fed officials also warned that a pause in rate hikes at this month’s meeting would not necessarily mean an end to hikes.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.64 to $73.38 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.64 on Friday at $71.74. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced $1.65 to $77.78 a barrel in London. It added $1.85 the previous session at $76.13.

The dollar rose to 140.24 yen from 139.94 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $1.0694 from $1.0712.