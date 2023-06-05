Woori Financial: Small Stock Exchange Notice – Form 6-K

Small Scale Scholarship Notice Woori Financial Group Inc. (“Woori Financial Group”) hereby announces that it has made a decision regarding the exchange of the registered ordinary shares of Woori Financial Group for the registered ordinary shares of Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. (“Woori Investment Bank”) through a minor exchange (the “Exchange”) at the meeting of the board of directors held on May 26, 2023 pursuant to Articles 360-2 to 360-14 of the Korean Commercial Code (the “KCC”) and Article 62-2 of the Korean Financial Holding Companies Act (the “FHCA”) and notifies the following: 1. Council Resolution an appointment: May 26, 2023 B. Resolution of the Board of Directors: Woori Financial Group has decided to proceed with the Exchange with Woori Investment Bank in accordance with Articles 360-2 to 360-14 of the KCC and Article 62-2 of the FHCA. 2. Overview of the Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) A goal At the close of trading, shares issued by Woori Investment Bank and held by shareholders of Woori Investment Bank (excluding Woori Financial Group) will be transferred to Woori Financial Group on the Trading Date (as defined below). below), and such shareholders will become shareholders of Woori Financial Group by acquiring newly issued shares of Woori Financial Group. As such, the purpose of the Exchange is to enable Woori Financial Group to become a parent company holding 100% of the shares of Woori Investment Bank and Woori Investment Bank to become a 100% subsidiary of Woori Financial Group. B. Allocation of new shares Woori Financial Group will allot newly issued shares of Woori Financial Group to all shareholders (excluding Woori Financial Group) registered in the register of shareholders of Woori Investment Bank on the Trading Date (defined below) to a report of exchange of 0.0624346 shares of Woori Financial Group for each share of Woori Investment Bank (including its existing treasury shares and the treasury shares acquired by Woori Investment Bank following the exercise of the right of appraisal by its dissenting shareholders at the Sotck exchange). With respect to the resulting fractional shares, Woori Financial Group will pay, within one month from the Trading Date, in cash to the shareholders of Woori Investment Bank an amount calculated on the basis of the closing price new shares to be issued by Woori Financial Group on the first day such shares are listed and traded on the KOSPI market of the Korea Stock Exchange.

C. Class and Number of Shares to be Allotted by Woori Financial Group for the Stock Exchange ① The shares to be allocated are registered ordinary shares. ② The total number of shares to be allocated is obtained by multiplying the number of registered ordinary shares of Woori Investment Bank held by the shareholders of Woori Investment Bank on the Trading Date by the exchange ratio specified in section B below. above (any fractional shares resulting from the allocation of shares will be treated as indicated in section B above.) D. Exchange Procedures Pursuant to subsection (1) of Section 360-10 of the KCC, a resolution of the board of directors may supersede approval by a general meeting of shareholders as the total number of newly issued shares of Woori Financial Group which are expected to be allocated to shareholders of Woori Investment Bank will not exceed 10% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of Woori Financial Group. E. Date of the board resolution replacing the approval by the general meeting of shareholders: July 21, 2023 (expected) F. Date of Exchange: August 8, 2023 (expected) G. Other ① Each party will be responsible for all of its expenses and taxes in connection with the Exchange. ② Decisions regarding detailed schedules and procedures relating to the Stock Exchange, including any changes to the Stock Exchange schedule, and any other Stock Exchange related matters not decided by the Board of Directors shall be delegated to the Representative Director of Woori Financial Group to the extent decided by the Board of Directors of Woori Financial Group. ③ Matters not expressly provided for in the Exchange Agreement will be determined in accordance with the FHCA, Korea Investment Services and Capital Markets Act and KCC. ④ The Exchange Agreement may become invalid retroactively without separate action of the parties, or terminated or modified by mutual written agreement of Woori Financial Group and Woori Investment Bank upon the occurrence of any of the following events: • In the event of rejection of the agenda for approval of the Stock Market Agreement by the Board of Directors in lieu of the general meeting of shareholders of Woori Financial Group or by the shareholders of Woori Investment Bank at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, the Exchange Agreement may become invalid retroactively without separate action by the parties.

• After the signing of the Exchange Agreement and until the Exchange Date, if any matters relating to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Agreement violate applicable laws or accounting standards, the parties may, by mutual written agreement, modify the Agreement of Stock Exchange. in accordance with applicable laws or accounting standards • After signature of the Exchange Contract and until the Exchange Date, in the event of the occurrence of one of the following events, the parties may, by mutual written agreement, terminate or modify the Exchange Contract I. If shareholders holding 20% ​​or more of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of Woori Financial Group notify, in writing, their disagreement to the Stock Exchange in accordance with paragraph (5) of Section 360-10 of the KCC and paragraph (2) of Section 62-2 of the FHCA. ii. In the event of a material adverse change in the assets or management status of Woori Financial Group or Woori Investment Bank as a result of force majeure or other causes. iii. If the Exchange results in an incurable violation of the law or an abusive exchange relationship likely to make the existence of the Exchange Agreement impossible. ⑤ Woori Financial Group and Woori Investment Bank may enter into a separate agreement regarding matters necessary for the Exchange, in which case such separate agreement shall be deemed to form part of the Exchange Agreement. In the event of a change in the exchange ratio or other conditions of the Exchange, the parties may enter into an agreement, in which case such agreement shall be deemed to form part of the Exchange Agreement. ⑥ If the Stock Exchange Agreement is terminated or modified under the above conditions (including cases where the Stock Exchange Agreement lapses due to the dismissal of the board of directors serving as the general meeting of shareholders of Woori Financial Group or shareholders of Woori Investment Bank at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders), neither Woori Financial Group nor Woori Investment Bank nor any of their respective shareholders, officers, employees, agents or other representatives shall have any liability under this scholarship agreement or in connection with the Scholarship. 3. The company will become a 100% subsidiary of the Bourse Social reason : Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. B. Head office address: 182, Geumnam-ro, Dong-gu, Gwangju, Republic of Korea

4. Dissent Notice Issues A. Procedures Any shareholder of Woori Financial Group registered in the register of shareholders as of June 5, 2023 who wishes to object to the replacement of the approval at a general meeting of shareholders by a resolution of the board of directors on the stock exchange must submit a notice Dissent to Board Resolution (Form 1). ① To submit directly to Woori Financial Group: The shareholder must deliver the original form in person to the address below before June 12, 2023. (Address: Woori Financial Group IR Department, Woori Financial Group Headquarters, (Hoehyeon-dong-1ga) 51, Sogong-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea (Tel. +82-2-2125-2053) ② To be submitted through an account management company such as a securities company with which the shareholder’s client account is opened: The form must be submitted to the account servicing agency by the date designated by that agency (please contact the account servicing agency for detailed instructions). With respect to holders of our American Depository Receipt, Citibank, NA, depositary of Woori Financial Group, has informed us that if, as a holder of our ADRs, you wish to object to the Exchange, you should contact [Jayne Whalen at Computershare at +1-201-222-4412] to request an objection form, and fax the completed objection form to [Citibank N.A. c/o Computershare prior to 4:00 pm (New York time) on June 8th, 2023 at +1-201-222-4593 (attn.: Jayne Whalen)] B. Right of appreciation No appraisal rights will be granted under subsection (7) of KCC Section 360-10. C. Effect of the Dissent Notice Pursuant to Subsection (5) of Section 360-10 of the KCC, if shareholders holding an aggregate of 20% or more of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of Woori Financial Group object to the Exchange in writing, Woori Financial Group cannot conduct a small-scale scholarship, in which case Woori Financial Group and Woori Investment Bank will consider whether to proceed with the scholarship in accordance with the scholarship agreement.