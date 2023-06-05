Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday June 5
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading June 02, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Hoping to avoid fainting in June
Stocks are rising, but that’s largely because they were boosted by a rally in technology. Last week was the best for the S&P 500 so far this year, putting it at its highest level since August. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, has posted six consecutive weeks of victories. Whether equities can continue to feel momentum from Friday, when May’s strong jobs report and relief from the debt ceiling resolution drove stocks higher remains to be seen. For now, however, it looks like the long-awaited recession is still a long way off. Follow live market updates.
2. Oil takes a boost
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud arrives for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna on June 3, 2023.
Joe Clamar | AFP | Getty Images
Oil prices are up on Monday after Saudi Arabia announced it would cut production by another million barrels per day starting next month. The voluntary cuts come after a meeting of OPEC+ partners in which the group of global oil exporters maintained earlier production plans for the rest of the year. International benchmark Brentcrude futures were trading around 1.6% higher on Monday morning, while USWest Texas Intermediate futures were around 1.7% higher. Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter. The group of countries accounts for around 40% of global gross.
3. New from Apple
Apple is set to unveil its first major new product line in nearly a decade on Monday, with speculation that its long-awaited mixed reality headset could anchor the company’s annual WWDC conference. A helmet of this type could feature high-definition screens in front of the wearer’s eyes, or it could allow the wearer to see and interact with the world around them through high-powered cameras. And hopes are high, despite declining interest in the metaverse. “Apple is inventing whole new categories that have the potential to disrupt existing markets and create entirely new markets,” Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan wrote in a recent note.
4. Friendly Neighborhood Box Office Success
Image from Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.
sony
Sony’s latest Marvel extravaganza, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” drew millions of moviegoers to its website over the weekend, racking up $120.5 million in sale of national tickets. It’s the second-biggest opening for a movie this year behind Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The “Spider-Verse” results come as Hollywood enters the important summer movie season, with domestic receipts more than 20% behind 2019’s pre-pandemic totals so far. The next few weeks will be a test of whether potential blockbusters can help make up the difference. There’s a new “Transformers” movie coming this weekend from Primordialwhile June 16 brings Disney-Pixar’s “Elemental” and Discovery of Warner Bros.DC’s latest film, “The Flash,” which seems to be the only sure bet at the box office of these three. The fifth “Indiana Jones” movie is due out in late June. disneyAlso.
5. Tense weather near Taiwan
The United States said the video showed the Chinese vessel overtaking the USS Chung-Hoon and forcing it to slow its course to avoid a collision, a violation of maritime “rules of the road”.
US Navy via AP
US-China tension over Taiwan escalated over the weekend as Chinese and US warships got too close to be comfortable in the Taiwan Strait. The US military released a video of the incident, which you can watch here. US officials said the Chinese vessel had performed a dangerous maneuver, effectively cutting off the US vessel and forcing it to slow down. Chinese officials have defended the ship’s actions. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory even as the island governs itself. However, since Russia invaded Ukraine, there have been growing fears that China could seize Taiwan through military action.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of Universal Pictures and CNBC.
CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Lee Ying Shan, Kif Leswing and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/05/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-june-5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Givenchy Resort 2024 Men’s Collection
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday June 5
- Pixel Watch brings Google’s first fitness tracking experience to your wrist for $300 (save $50)
- Mobile live scores – Flashscore.mobi football scores
- Imran Khan says Pakistani army wants to ‘crush’ PTI
- Between Trump tariffs and Biden sanctions, China loses share of US imports
- Disbursing SEA Games 2023 bonus, Jokowi asks athletes not to consume
- Hansal Mehta | Hansal Mehta: The Only Mainstream Bollywood Filmmaker Who Made Political Movies His Strong Point
- Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team records exciting 2-1 win against Malaysia in Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023
- Dress for success when applying for a new job
- Cairns’ Oneil develops ad units powered by ChatGPT
- EU and Mauritania launch affordable, clean and green electricity programme