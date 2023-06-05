Stock markets ignore ‘white list’ of risks, strategist says

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 30, 2023.

Stock markets are ignoring a “laundry list” of potential risks during their recent bull run, and a major downturn could be in store, according to Julian Howard, chief investment officer for multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments.

Despite the risks associated with a sharp rise in interest rates over the past 15 months, tech stocks in particular have led the charge so far this year, as investors scrambled to gain exposure to the tech boom. ‘IA.

THE Nasdaq 100 closed Friday’s session up 33% on the year, while S&P500 is up more than 11% and the pan-European Stoxx 600 added just under 9%.

Still, in light of the latest round of economic data, economists are starting to raise the likelihood of further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve as the US economy and labor market remain resilient, while core inflation turns out to be more rigid than expected.

Howard told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday that given this risk, the Nasdaq is “very expensive” at the moment, and that now is the time for investors “to wait rather than commit.” massively in this market”. “

“There’s this long list of issues, and interest rates and inflation haven’t gone away. The debt ceiling is done, and I think there’s a feeling that actually the markets need to refocus on inflation and rates again,” Howard said.

“The American consumer is quite ambivalent about inflation, they kind of expect higher inflation now, and that’s dangerous because that itself entrenches higher inflation, because obviously expectations drive to higher inflation.