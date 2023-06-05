Stock market today: Crude prices up after Saudi cuts, but energy prices down from last year | Business

Wall Street was relatively flat on Monday after last week’s latest surge, propelled by U.S. jobs data, which raised fresh questions about whether or when a recession might arrive.
Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are essentially unchanged heading into a week with little new data expected from major US corporations or economic indicators from Washington.
Energy prices rise after Saudi Arabia said it would cut production by 1 million barrels per day to support lower prices. But U.S. gasoline prices remain well below what they were at this point last year, according to price checker GasBuddy.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States on Monday was $3.51, down $1.35 at this point in 2022 and 4 cents from last week. Last year, at this time, the price of a barrel of oil approached $120.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index jumped 1.5% on Friday after government data showed employers hired more people than expected in May. This suggests that the economy is strong despite repeated rate hikes to calm inflation.
Wage gains have slowed, suggesting upward price pressure may be easing. This would reduce the need for the Federal Reserve to cool business activity with more rate hikes.
Markets look set to build on last week’s bullish momentum as bubbling risk appetite finds a comfortable pillow in hopes of a soft landing in the U.S., said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management. in a report.
At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose by 0.2% and the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.1%, the CAC 40 in Paris fell by 0.1%.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 2.2% to 32,217.43 and the Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.1% to 3,232.44. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.7% to 19,089.47.
The Kospi in Seoul was up 0.5% at 2,615.41 and the S&P ASX 200 in Sydney jumped 1% at 7,216.30.
The Indian Sensex opened 0.5% higher at 62,844.36. Singapore and Jakarta won. Markets in New Zealand and Thailand were closed for the holidays.
On Friday, the Dow Jones rebounded 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.1%.
The Labor Department’s monthly jobs report showed a slowdown in wage increases even as hiring strengthened. While that may discourage workers trying to keep up with rising prices, investors believe slower wage gains will mean less upward pressure on inflation.
Unemployment in the United States also rose more than expected last month, rising to 3.7% from a five-decade low. This implies more slack in the labor market and appears to conflict with hiring data, which comes from a separate survey.
Following the report, traders largely expected the Fed to keep interest rates steady at this month’s meeting. It would be the first time it hasn’t raised rates in more than a year.
Fed officials also warned that a pause in rate hikes at this month’s meeting would not necessarily mean an end to hikes this year.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.82 to $73.56 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.64 on Friday at $71.74. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced $1.80 to $77.93 a barrel in London. It added $1.85 the previous session at $76.13.
The dollar rose to 140.23 yen from 139.94 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $1.0689 from $1.0712.
McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.