Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in early trading as oil rises | WWTI





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting Monday to begin what could be a quiet period after weeks of gains that have rallied Wall Street to the brink of what is being called a bull market. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading, and if it ends the day where it is, it will be more than 20% higher than it was in mid-October. Such a rally would mean the stock market has moved from its freezing bear market, where Wall Street’s main measure of health fell more than 20% over nine months, into a mighty bull. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,765 at 9:47 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher. Some of the biggest action was in the oil market, where crude gained after Saudi Arabia announced it would cut production in hopes of raising its price. A barrel of US crude rose 1.3% to $72.69 and a barrel of Brent, which is the international standard, climbed 2% to $77.65. Both cost nearly $120 a year ago, and their prices have fallen on fears that a fuel-strapped global economy will consume less fuel. Monday’s rise helped stocks of US energy companies lead the market, and Devon Energy climbed 2%. Elsewhere, Wall Street was relatively calm. This coming week is light on earnings reports and leading economic data. That leaves few clues as to the dominant question looming over the market: which will come first, the economy falling into a recession or inflation falling enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates? That’s why a lot of attention is being paid next week when the government releases the latest monthly inflation updates. This is also the Fed’s next interest rate policy meeting. Traders are widely betting he will hold pat on rates, which would mark the first meeting where he hasn’t risen in over a year. The bet on Wall Street, however, is that it could resume raising rates in July. The reason for such a pause would be to give the Fed time to assess its breakneck pace of rate hikes over the past year. They have already helped cause several high-profile US bank failures and a contraction in manufacturing, but the labor market has managed to remain remarkably strong despite them. Data last week showed U.S. employers unexpectedly ramped up hiring in May, although worker wage increases slowed to keep some pressure on inflation. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.75% from 3.70% Friday night. The two-year Treasury note, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.51% to 4.56%. On foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2%, while gains in other Asian markets were more modest. AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.

