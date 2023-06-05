Clinical relevance: AI is not even close to being ready to replace humans in the treatment of mental health The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) has removed its chatbot from its support hotline over concerns it may provide harmful advice on eating disorders.

The chatbot, named Tessa, recommended losing weight, counting calories and measuring body fat, which could potentially worsen eating disorders.

NEDA initially rejected a lawyer’s claims, but later deleted his statement after evidence backed up the allegations.

Out-of-Script Messaging

It has been brought to our attention [Monday] overnight that the current version of the Chatbot Tessa, running the Body Positive program, may have given out harmful information, NEDA said in an Instagram post. We are immediately investigating this issue and have removed this program until further notice for a full investigation.

The statement came less than a week after the organization announced it would replace its human staff entirely with AI.. Eating Sharon Maxwell, Troubles Activist was the first to sound the alarm in an Instagram post revealing the chatbot was offering her problematic advice.

Maxwell claimed that in Tessa’s first message, the bot told her that recovery from eating disorders and lasting weight loss could co-exist. Then he was recommended to aim to lose 1-2 pounds per week. Tessa also suggested counting calories, regular weigh-ins and measuring body fat with calipers.

If I had accessed this chatbot while I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I would NOT have gotten help for my erectile dysfunction. If I hadn’t gotten help, I wouldn’t be alive today, Maxwell wrote on the social media site. Everything Tessa suggested were things that led to my eating disorder.

NEDA responds

NEDA initially pushed back against Maxwell’s claims in its own social media posts. However, they deleted the statement after Maxwell posted screenshots of the interactions. And then, Alexis Conasona psychologist who specializes in the treatment of eating disorders, was able to recreate the same interactions. She also shared screenshots on Instagram.

After seeing @heysharonmaxwells post about chatting with @nedas new bot, Tessa, we decided to give her a try as well. The results speak for themselves, Conason wrote. Imagine vulnerable people with eating disorders asking a robot for help because that’s all they have and receiving responses that further promote the eating disorder.

NEDA for Tessa AI to replace six employees and a volunteer workforce of around 200 people, an NPR report suggested. Human staff answered nearly 70,000 calls last year.

But NEDA Vice President Lauren Smolar denied the move stemmed from the threat of unionization of hotline staff. She said NPR that the organization was concerned about how to meet demand in the face of increasing numbers of calls and long wait times. She also said NEDA never intended the automated chat function to completely replace the human-powered call line.

Robot development

It’s not an open tool to talk to you and feel like you’re going to have some sort of listening ear, maybe like the helpline was, Dr. Ellen Fitzsimmons-Crafta professor of psychiatry at the University of Washington School of Medicine who helped conceive Tessa, told NPR.

She explained that Tessa was specifically designed for the NEDA helpline, but was not as sophisticated as the GPT chat. She referred to a paper 2021 published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders which followed more than 700 volunteers suffering from eating disorders. At least in the short term, the AI ​​program appeared to help reduce the overall occurrence of eating disorders and psychopathology.

Other AI Failures

In general, AI as a mental health tool is off to a bad start.

In January, the founder of a free therapy program named Koko admitted in a lengthy Twitter thread that his service was using GPT-3 chatbots to help respond to more than 4,000 users seeking advice on their mental health without informing them. that they were interacting with a no. -human.

We have provided mental health support to approximately 4,000 people using GPT-3. Here is what happened — Rob Morris (@RobertRMorris) January 6, 2023

If you want to delay the use of AI in mental health, start exactly that way and offend as many potential practitioners and users as possible, medical ethicist Art Caplan told Psychiatrist.com at the time.

Then in March the newspaper La Libre reported on a Belgian man who committed suicide after chatting with an AI chatbot on an app called Chai. His widow provided La Libre with chat logs showing that the bot repeatedly encouraged the man to kill himself, insisted that he loved him more than his wife, and that his wife and children were dead. Chai doesn’t deal specifically with mental health, but presents itself as a way to converse with AIs around the world.