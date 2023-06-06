Wall Street slips after lukewarm economy report – MyStateline.com

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fell on Monday to start what could be a quiet period after their best week since March.

The S&P 500 fell 8.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,273.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 199.90, or 0.6%, to 33,562.86, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 11.34, or 0.1%, to 13,229.43.

The majority of Wall Street stocks fell after a report showed growth fell short of economists’ forecasts for companies in the US construction, accommodation and other services sectors last month. It was still a fifth consecutive month of expansion.

It’s the latest mixed reading for a US economy that defied recession forecasts but has begun to slow under the weight of higher interest rates.

There’s this confusing environment in which the market starts to operate, said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

Monday’s decline came after a week-long rally took Wall Street to its highest level since August. That’s largely because a resilient labor market has forced recession callers to keep pushing the forecast for a slowdown for a few more months. Yet pressure remains on the economy due to pressure from still high inflation, interest rates and cracks in the US banking system.

The market is starting to develop a degree of optimism that I think is warranted, Saglimbene said. Whether that will materialize remains to be seen.

After helping lead the market higher earlier in the day, a drop in heavyweight Apple helped drag the S&P 500 to its modest loss in the afternoon. It fell 0.8% after the unveiling of a long-talked-about headset that will place its users between the virtual world and the real world. It will retail for $3,500 when released early next year.

In the oil market, crude gained after Saudi Arabia announced it would cut production in hopes of raising its price. A barrel of US crude rose 0.6% to $72.15, and a barrel of Brent, which is the international standard, climbed 0.8% to $76.71.

Both cost nearly $120 a year ago, and their prices have fallen on fears that a fuel-strapped global economy will consume less fuel.

Elsewhere, Wall Street was relatively calm. This coming week is light on earnings reports and leading economic data. That leaves few clues as to the dominant question looming over the market: which will come first, the economy falling into a recession or inflation falling enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates?

That’s why a lot of attention is being given next week when the government releases the latest monthly inflation updates at the consumer and wholesale level. This is also the Fed’s next interest rate policy meeting. Traders are widely betting he will hold pat on rates, which would mark the first meeting where he hasn’t risen in over a year.

The bet on Wall Street, however, is that it could resume raising rates in July. The reason for such a pause would be to give the Fed time to assess how its frantic series of rate hikes over the past year has affected the economy.

The purpose of high rates is to reduce inflation by slowing the overall economy and lowering the prices of stocks, bonds, and other investments. With rates at their highest level since 2007, several high-profile US bank failures since March have already rattled the market, while manufacturing has been contracting for months.

Last week, however, data showed U.S. employers unexpectedly ramped up hiring in May, while worker wage increases slowed to keep some pressure on inflation. This helped bring Wall Street to the brink of what is called a bull market.

If the S&P 500 rises another 0.4% and ends a day above 4,292.44, it will be more than 20% higher than it was in mid-October. That would mean Wall Street’s main measure of health has gone from its freezing bear market, when it fell more than 20% in nine months, to a mighty bull.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.68% from 3.70% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans that shape the strength of the economy.

The two-year Treasury note, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.45% from 4.51%. It had been higher earlier in the morning, before the weaker-than-expected U.S. Services Industries report hit Wall Street.

On foreign stock markets, indices were mostly lower in Europe. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2%, while gains in other Asian markets were more modest.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.