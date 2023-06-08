How Employers Can Meet the Challenges of AI in the Workplace





Insight

June 07, 2023

As evidenced by the rapid adoption of ChatGPT, which attracted 100 million users two months after its release in November 2022, the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) is growing. Similar to traditional AI, Generative AI can recognize patterns and make predictions, but it has the added ability to create content such as text, images, music, video, and other content in response to prompts. Employees are quickly finding uses for generative AI and other AI technologies in the workplace, and as such, employers must be prepared to encourage this use in a way that protects the business and the employees. Benefits and risks AI can make time-consuming tasks more efficient. ChatGPT is increasingly being used by employees to perform work-related tasks such as creating agendas and meetings, delivering presentations, and generating reports. AI can also help with the recruiting and hiring process by writing job descriptions, reviewing resumes, conducting video interviews, and automating follow-up emails with candidates. Additionally, if properly programmed, AI can also serve as a check against human biases when hiring. However, employers should be aware that the use of AI tools is not without risks, including: Quality control : Results produced from these AI products may vary in their accuracy.

: Results produced from these AI products may vary in their accuracy. Contracts : Agreements with clients or customers may restrict the ability to share information with AI tools.

: Agreements with clients or customers may restrict the ability to share information with AI tools. Privacy : Information used for prompts hosted by third parties may be made public and no longer considered confidential.

: Information used for prompts hosted by third parties may be made public and no longer considered confidential. Intellectual property : There are already questions about who owns content created by generative AI tools and the use of proprietary data to train AI tools.

: There are already questions about who owns content created by generative AI tools and the use of proprietary data to train AI tools. Potential bias in hiring: If poorly designed or poorly validated, AI can screen out job applicants based on gender, race, age, or some other attribute. People with disabilities may not be able to use certain AI tools used in recruitment or they may be negatively affected by these tools, especially those that track speech patterns, facial expressions or movements. AI Best Practices Rather than trying to ban these tools, employers should instead find ways to use them wisely and take steps to protect themselves and their business, including the following: Consider whether to inform candidates and employees about the use of AI tools in the selection process or assessments. Ask candidates to confirm that they haven’t used AI to write a resume or cover letter.

Be prepared to accommodate candidates who disclose a disability that prevents them from using an AI tool or that may inadvertently cast that candidate in a negative light.

Have a diverse candidate pool before applying AI tools and consider hiring an industrial-organizational psychologist to perform validation analysis. Check the results generated by the AI ​​tool against the results of the human decision makers.

When reviewing agreements with AI companies, seek indemnification or, at a minimum, statements that their tools have been tested for bias, and ensure their cooperation in defending against claims.

Keep abreast of existing or potential laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding AI and consider writing company policies that address the use of AI. For more information on trends involving AI in the workplace, see the presentation AI in the Workforce: Hiring Considerations and the Benefits and Pitfalls of Generative AI, part of the company’s Web Technology Marathon series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2023/06/how-employers-can-address-challenges-of-ai-in-the-workplace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos