Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as tech eclipses gains elsewhere | national news

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed end on Wednesday as declines in Microsoft and other big-name tech stocks eclipsed gains across much of the rest of Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 16.33, or 0.4%, to 4,267.52 even as the majority of stocks in the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 91.74, or 0.3%, to 33,665.02, while the Nasdaq composite fell 171.52, or 1.3%, to 13,104.89.

Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet all fell at least 3% and were the heaviest weights in the S&P 500. Because they are among the most valuable stocks on Wall Street, their movements provide an additional boost at the index.

That’s a reversal from much of this year, when a select group of high-growth stocks led the way on hopes of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and the enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. But tech stocks are seen as among the hardest hit by rising interest rates, and yields have risen in the Treasury market.

Yields rose after the Bank of Canada raised key interest rates on Wednesday, surprising some investors after leaving rates unchanged since January. The Fed will make its own rate decision next week.

Campbell Soup, meanwhile, fell 8.9% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter. It also gave earnings forecasts below analysts’ expectations as price increases cause some customers to buy less.

But much of the rest of the market rose as Wall Street’s gains widened. The Russell 2000 Small Stock Index jumped 1.8% to continue its blistering streak since a stronger-than-expected hiring report last week suggested a recession could be further away than expected.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Dave & Busters, which jumped 18.3% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings for the last quarter.

Brown-Forman rose 4% after the spirits company reported higher-than-expected last-quarter profit, driven in part by growth at its Woodford Reserve brand.

The market in general has been climbing for months thanks to a resilient economy that managed to defy recession forecasts. But the threat still looms, and Wall Street wonders which will come first: a recession or a sufficient drop in inflation to cause the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates?

That’s why much of Wall Street’s attention is on next week. The US government is expected to release the latest monthly consumer and wholesale inflation updates. The Federal Reserve will also announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.

The prevailing expectation among traders is that the Fed will leave rates stable next week. It would mark the first meeting in more than a year where he did not raise rates. But traders still expect the Fed to start raising rates again in July.

This is key because the purpose of high interest rates is to contain high inflation by slowing the overall economy and hurting the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments. The Fed raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007.

Pressure from high rates has already caused cracks in the US banking and manufacturing sectors, although the labor market has remained remarkably strong.

An expected boost to the global economy failed to materialize, adding to the pressure. In China, trade data points to a further slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

China declared its exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports fell 4.5%, adding to signs of a slowdown in its economic recovery after the lifting of anti-COVID controls in December which disrupted travel and trade.

The decline in exports was the first year-on-year in three months as export volumes fell below their levels at the start of the year. And with the worst yet to come for many developed economies, we believe exports will continue to slide before bottoming out later this year, said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a commentary.

Shanghai shares gained 0.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.8%, the biggest drop in 12 weeks. Analysts said investors were selling to lock in recent gains as prices hit their highest level since the early 1990s.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.78% from 3.68% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.50% to 4.55%.

–

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.