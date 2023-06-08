Business
Gary Neville’s 61,000 Land Rover is hit by a van outside his Manchester Stock Exchange hotel
Gary Neville’s 61,000 Land Rover is hit by a van outside his Manchester Stock Exchange hotel – but the Man United legend poses for a selfie with the driver after inspecting the damage
Gary Neville was seen inspecting his car after it was apparently hit by another driver outside his Manchester hotel.
The former Manchester United defender was pictured checking his Land Rover Defender 90 – which is estimated to be £61,000 – after an apparent accident.
The right front wheel arch and bumper appeared to have been scratched, apparently caused by contact with a van.
The alleged incident happened outside the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester, one of several establishments owned by the 48-year-old.
However, despite the damage to his vehicle, the ex-United captain turned pundit appeared to be in relatively good spirits.
Gary Neville was seen talking to a man outside his Stock Exchange hotel after a van apparently scuffed his vehicle
His Land Rover Defender was pictured with scratches to the right front wheel arch and bumper
Neville appeared in high spirits and posed for a selfie with the man who allegedly drove the van
He was seen posing for a selfie with a man, believed to be the driver of the van in question, pictured smiling in conversation with the believed driver.
After exiting the property, Neville approached the scene looking around his car to assess the apparent damage done.
He then addressed the man, accompanied by a female member of hotel staff, who apparently came out to offer assistance to the owner of the establishment.
The Sky Pundit’s hotel proved to be a success, the five-star establishment based in a Grade II listed building is said to have outperformed its competitors.
In January 2023 accounts of the hotel’s operations were published on Companies House from 2021 – the first year in which the finances have been published in full.
In 2021, the Hotel de la Bourse recorded an increase in turnover from 1.6 million to 3.9, and pre-tax losses were reduced by more than half their amount, from 2.3 million to 1 million, according to BusinessLive.
The Stock Exchange was also notable for a restaurant run by three-star Michelin chef Tom Kerridge, which operated from 2019 until late 2022, named The Bull & Bear at Stock Exchange Hotel.
In April 2022, The Exchange was ranked #1 out of 138 hotels in Manchester by Tripadvisor and was rated one of the world’s best new luxury hotels of 2020 after opening in 2019.
The Stock Exchange Hotel is set in a Grade II listed building on Norfolk Street, Manchester
“The goal when you build a business is to reach number 1 with your fans, customers or guests,” the former defender said on social media at the time. “Our team at @Stockexhotel led by Jacqui Griffiths is amazing.
‘You deserve to be here. We opened, you took care of the NHS, then you excelled and do what you do. My love to you all.
During the pandemic, the hotel was opened to house NHS staff, with Neville sadly lamenting the government for the low wages paid to health service workers during ITV’s coverage of the World Cup final.
However, the comments sparked accusations of ‘hypocrisy’ after it was revealed his hotel was paying around £9.50 per hour, or £18,500 a year – well below the average of £34,500 paid by nurses .
