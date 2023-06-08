Stock market today: Wall Street listless early ahead of new labor market data

Wall Street stabilized ahead of Thursday’s opening bell after a strong selloff a day earlier in the tech sector sent some benchmarks lower.

Futures on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1% in premarket. Global equities were mixed and oil prices rebounded after losing ground early.

Government data on jobless claims arrives later Thursday and could play into the Federal Reserve’s decision next week to raise its key policy rate for the 11th straight time or suspend a hike for the first time. in about 15 months.

The labor market has remained remarkably resilient despite aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed, which is battling persistently high inflation. Monthly job gains continue to surprise economists and job vacancies have been high for the better part of two years.

The Fed raises interest rates in an effort to stifle high inflation by slowing the overall economy. The labor market largely resisted the rate hikes, but they put pressure on the US banking, technology and manufacturing sectors.

The Fed is trying to achieve a so-called “soft landing,” in which inflation falls and the economy cools, but not to the point of falling into recession.

Wall Street is trying to figure out which of these things is most likely to happen first, and many analysts expect the Fed to leave rates alone next week. It would mark the first policy meeting in more than a year where he has not raised his benchmark rate, which is at its highest level since 2007.

In premarket trading Thursday, shares of GameStop, one of the original meme stocks, fell more than 20% after the video game retailer fired CEO Matthew Furlong. Furlong, a former Amazon executive who was recruited two years ago to turn around the struggling video game retailer.

Ryan Cohen, the company’s largest investor, has been named executive chairman and will oversee the company’s investments and management.

Elsewhere, revised figures released on Thursday show the European economy contracted slightly at the end of last year and at the start of 2023, underscoring the impact of the loss of Russian natural gas and high inflation on consumer spending. This means that the euro zone has suffered two consecutive quarters of declining output, which is a definition of recession often used in political and economic discussions, dubbed a technical recession.

The economic growth figure for the 20 countries that use the euro has been revised down from zero to minus 0.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The figure for the first three months of this year has also been reduced from weak growth of 0.1% to minus 0.1%.

At noon, the French CAC 40 gained 0.3%, the German DAX gained 0.2% and the British FTSE 100 remained unchanged.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% to 31,641.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 7,099.70. The South Korean Kospi slipped 0.2% to 2,610.85. Hong Kongs Hang Seng edged up 0.3% to 19,299.18. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% to 3,213.59. Taiwan’s Taiex lost 1.1%, while India’s Sensex fell 0.4%.

The Japanese government has revised its growth estimate for the January-March quarter upwards to 2.7%. This was above what analysts had expected. The economy has been recovering since the lifting of restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic. The nation has seen a return of tourists, as well as other economic activities.

The focus is now on when Japan’s central bank could back away from the accommodative monetary policy it has clung to for years. Over the past year, the US Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world have raised interest rates. Japan’s benchmark rate is minus 0.1%.

While higher growth may leave some room to consider a policy exit from the Bank of Japan, central banks’ stance may remain unchanged for now, with Governor Kazuo Ueda’s recent comments indicating more of a wait-and-see attitude, Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG said in a report.

In energy trading on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 64 cents to $73.17 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 79 cents to $72.53 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, also added 64 cents, to $77.59 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 139.66 Japanese yen from 140.10 yen. The Euro traded at $1.0739, down from $1.0698 previously.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% although the majority of stocks in the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.3%.

Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet all fell at least 3% and were the heaviest weights in the S&P 500.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.