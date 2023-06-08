Wall Street drifts as tech declines overshadow gains elsewhere





NEW YORK U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed end on Wednesday as declines in Microsoft and other big-name tech stocks eclipsed gains across much of the rest of Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 16.33, or 0.4%, to 4,267.52 even as the majority of stocks in the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 91.74, or 0.3%, to 33,665.02, while the Nasdaq composite fell 171.52, or 1.3%, to 13,104.89. Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet all fell at least 3% and were the heaviest weights in the S&P 500. As some of the most valuable stocks on Wall Street, their moves give the market an extra boost. ‘hint. It’s a reversal from much of this year, when high-growth stocks led the way on hopes the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates and amid enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence. Tech stocks are seen as among the hardest hit by rising interest rates, and yields have risen in the Treasuries market. People also read… The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.78% from 3.68% on Tuesday evening. The two-year yield fell from 4.50% to 4.55%. Yields rose after the Bank of Canada raised key interest rates on Wednesday, surprising some investors after leaving rates unchanged since January.











Campbell Soup, meanwhile, fell 8.9% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter. He also gave a profit forecast below analysts’ expectations as price increases cause some customers to buy less. Much of the rest of the market has gone up. The Russell 2000 Small Stock Index jumped 1.8% to continue its blistering streak since a stronger-than-expected hiring report last week. On the winning side on Wall Street was Dave & Buster’s, which jumped 18.3% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings for the last quarter. Brown-Forman rose 4% after the spirits company reported higher-than-expected last-quarter profit, driven in part by growth at its Woodford Reserve brand. Next week, the US government is expected to release the latest monthly consumer and wholesale inflation updates and the Fed will announce its latest interest rate decision. Most traders expect the Fed to leave rates stable. It would mark the first meeting in more than a year where he did not raise rates. China, the world’s second-largest economy, said its exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports fell 4.5%, adding to signs of a slowdown in its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in exports was the first year-on-year decline in three months, and export volumes fell below their levels at the start of the year. Shanghai shares gained 0.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.8%, the biggest drop in 12 weeks. 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio







