Stock Market Today: Wall Street Drifts As The Waiting Game Extends; GameStop drops

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift on Thursday, continuing a week of calm as Wall Street awaits several big events next week.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, and it hasn’t moved more than 0.4% on any day this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly flat at 33,665 as of 9:40 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

GameStop was one of the biggest movers, dropping 16.9% after ousting its CEO who was brought in to turn around the struggling video game retailer. The company, whose shares caused a stir in 2021 during the meme stock craze, also posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter.

On the winning side was Carvana. It rose 18.4% after saying it expects to post a record amount of profit on every vehicle sold in the current quarter, among other improving trends.

The overall market was rather quiet after rising last week on data suggesting that a much-dreaded recession may not be so imminent. The S&P 500 soared near the edge of a bull market, rising almost 20% above where it was in mid-October.

But Wall Street’s worries aren’t over yet. The question is still whether a recession will hit before inflation drops enough for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates. The Fed has already raised short-term rates to their highest level since 2007 in hopes of bringing down the worst inflation in generations.

High rates do this by slowing down the overall economy and dragging down the prices of stocks and other investments. The Fed’s steep hikes have already helped cause several high-profile U.S. bank failures, as well as several months of contraction for the manufacturing industry.

That’s why Wall Streets is focused on next week. This is when the US government will provide the latest monthly inflation updates and the Fed will also announce its latest interest rate decision.

Inflation remains the name of the game, said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at the Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

The expectation among traders is that the Fed will make no move on Thursday, which would be the first meeting where it has not hiked rates in more than a year. Even if inflation remains well above the Fed’s comfort level, a pause would give the central bank more time to see how its shooting spree has affected the economy. But traders see Fed rates rising again in July.

A report on Thursday reinforced expectations that the Fed would not raise rates next week. It showed more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the highest since October 2021.

The labor market has remained remarkably resilient in the face of rising interest rates, and their weakness could quickly prompt the Fed to ease rates. Thursday’s data helped stave off pressures that could have favored tighter policy after central banks in Canada and Australia recently hiked their own rates.

Economists warn that weekly jobless claims data is subject to abrupt changes, and we advise against overemphasizing one-week data, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Treasury yields gave up gains from earlier in the morning after unemployment data hit the market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.75% from 3.78% on Wednesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.48% from 4.55%.

In Europe, stock indices were moving only modestly after revised figures released on Thursday showed the European economy contracted slightly at the end of last year and at the start of 2023.

This means that the Eurozone has contracted for two consecutive quarters, what some call a technical recession.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% after the Japanese government revised its growth estimate for the January-March quarter up to 2.7%. This was above what analysts had expected and raises questions about whether Japan’s central bank will maintain its accommodative policy on interest rates.

While higher growth may leave some room to consider a policy exit from the Bank of Japan, central banks’ stance may remain unchanged for now, with Governor Kazuo Ueda’s recent comments indicating more of a wait-and-see attitude, Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG said in a report.

