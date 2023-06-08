The stock market hurdle is the worst cash crunch since Lehman Brothers





The worst liquidity crisis since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 will be a big headwind for the stock market this summer, according to JPMorgan.

The bank’s chief market strategist, Marko Kolanovic, warned that the expected drop in liquidity could add to recession fears.

“Broad liquidity in the United States … will contract by another $1.1 trillion by the end of the year,” Kolanovic said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

The biggest liquidity crisis since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 could be the most serious headwind for the stock market this summer, according to JPMorgan. The bank’s chief global markets strategist, Marko Kolanovic, warned investors in a Wednesday note that a host of factors could trigger a liquidity drop of more than $1 trillion and add to fears of a recession. imminent. “Broad liquidity in the United States, which we define as M2+ institutional money market fund assets, will contract by an additional $1.1 trillion by the end of the year, bringing the total decline for 2023 to $1.7 trillion. In annual terms, this would represent the worst liquidity contraction in the United States since that seen after the Lehman crisis,” Kolanovic said. Drivers of the expected liquidity crunch include the Fed’s continued drawdown of its balance sheet at a rate of nearly $100 billion a month, with the US Treasury bolstering its general account through the issuance of a flood of bonds this summer following the debt ceiling agreement, and the continued shift of US bank deposits to money market funds. A sharp drop in liquidity in the United States is unlikely to be offset by the rest of the world, Kolanovic said. He pointed to the fact that liquidity in the banking system in the eurozone has shrunk by $1 trillion since November 2022, and that $477 billion of upcoming loans are maturing at the end of June, which should further hurt liquidity conditions. . Meanwhile, Kolanovic thinks some foam has returned to tech stocks in recent months, due to the huge hype in AI stocks, and it looks like a bubble. That, combined with lower liquidity, means stocks are more likely to fall than rise, according to Kolanovic. “The consensus view that the worst pressures are behind us is likely to be disproved, as the impact of monetary tightening has always worked with some lag and some supports for growth are fading, such as excess savings and margins. In our view, equities are set to face an increasingly difficult growth-policy trade-off in 2H,” Kolanovic said. “This sharp contraction in deposits would not mean there would be less cash or cash to invest in financial assets, but it would put more pressure on the US banking system if these deposit outflows end up hitting vulnerable regional banks. For us, this is another rationale for a cautious stance on risk assets,” Kolanovic said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-worst-liquidity-crunch-since-lehman-brothers-crisis-2023-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos