Stock Market Today: Wall Street Drifts As Investors Wait For Inflation Data, Fed; GameStop drops

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift into mixed trading on Thursday, continuing a week of calm as Wall Street awaits several big events next week.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% and it hasn’t moved more than 0.4% in a day this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89 points, or 0.3%, to 33,754 as of 11:25 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.

The majority of S&P 500 and Wall Street stocks were down, however, after a report showed the highest number of workers filing for unemployment benefits since October 2021. So far, the labor market is remained remarkably strong and helped keep the economy on the sidelines. of a recession.

GameStop was one of the biggest movers, dropping 19.4% after ousting its CEO who was brought in to turn around the struggling video game retailer. The company, whose shares caused a stir in 2021 during the meme stock craze, also posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter.

On the winning side was Carvana. It rose 24.9% after saying it expects to post a record amount of profit on every vehicle sold in the current quarter, among other improving trends.

Adobe rose 4.9% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after announcing a new artificial intelligence offering for businesses. A frenzy around AI, bolstered by monster sales forecasts from chipmaker Nvidia last month, has helped a select group of stocks make outsized gains this year. It also raised concerns about a possible bubble.

The overall market was rather quiet after rising last week on data suggesting that a much-dreaded recession may not be so imminent. The S&P 500 soared near the edge of a bull market, rising almost 20% above where it was in mid-October.

But Wall Street’s worries aren’t over yet. The question is still whether a recession will hit before inflation drops enough for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates. The Fed has already raised short-term rates to their highest level since 2007 in hopes of bringing down the worst inflation in generations.

High rates do this by slowing down the overall economy and dragging down the prices of stocks and other investments. The Fed’s steep hikes have already helped cause several high-profile U.S. bank failures, as well as months of contraction for the manufacturing industry.

That’s why Wall Streets is focused on next week. This is when the US government will provide the latest monthly inflation updates and the Fed will announce its final move on interest rates.

Inflation remains the name of the game, said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at the Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

The expectation among traders is that the Fed will make no move on Thursday, which would be the first meeting where it has not hiked rates in more than a year. Even if inflation remains well above the Fed’s comfort level, a pause would give the central bank more time to see how its shooting spree has affected the economy. But traders see Fed rates rising again in July.

Thursday’s jobless claims report bolstered expectations that the Fed won’t raise rates next week. It showed that more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

The labor market has remained remarkably resilient in the face of rising interest rates, and their weakness could quickly prompt the Fed to ease rates. Thursday’s data helped stave off pressures that could have favored tighter policy after central banks in Canada and Australia recently hiked their own rates.

Economists warn that weekly jobless claims data is subject to abrupt changes, and we advise against overemphasizing one-week data, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

After the jobless data hit the market, Treasury yields gave up gains from earlier in the morning. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.73% from 3.78% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.51% from 4.55%.

Lower rates help all sorts of investments, but investors believe they give the biggest boost to tech and other high-growth stocks. This is why the S&P 500 and other indices were able to rise even though the majority of stocks fell.

Apple rose 0.8% and Microsoft 0.9%, and since they are the most valuable companies on Wall Street, their moves carry more weight on the S&P 500 than any other stock.

In Europe, stock indices moved slightly after revised figures released on Thursday showed the European economy contracted slightly at the end of last year and at the start of 2023.

This means that the Eurozone has contracted for two consecutive quarters, what some call a technical recession.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% after the Japanese government revised its growth estimate for the January-March quarter up to 2.7%. This was above what analysts had expected and raises questions about whether Japan’s central bank will maintain its accommodative policy on interest rates.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.