Business Leaders Join to Accelerate Positive Impact at Global Summit 2023

Highlights from day two of the 2023 Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit

KYOTO, June 8, 2023 The 2023 Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Global Summit concluded today after a two-day program centered on the Pursuing Harmony in Turmoil: Working Together to Make a Difference. More than 1,000 CEOs and senior executives from the world’s leading retailers, manufacturers and service providers attended CGF’s flagship event, now in its 64th year. These influential delegates return to their workplace with the concrete solutions needed to adapt to a changing world.

Spotlight on sustainability

The Kyoto International Conference Center is perhaps best known as the site where the Kyoto Protocol was signed in 1997, codifying the global commitment to combat climate change. It served as a fitting backdrop to today’s conversations, many of which hinged on industry’s responsibility to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and adapt to climate shocks.

The importance of decarbonization ran through much of the program, in particular the Accelerating the Race to Zero plenary, which opened with a video missive from Razan Al Mubarak, the UAE High Level Climate Change Champion for COP28. Al Mubarak commended the CGF for its efforts as the official accelerator of the United Nations Race to Zero campaign and encouraged companies to sign the pledge. World leaders here can spearhead systemic change, she said. Following the presentation, the CGF launched a new tool, the CGF Climate x Nature x Ag Ecosystem Map. The card offers consumer companies an easier and more efficient way to start or accelerate progress in regenerative agriculture.

Like a Race to Zero Accelerator, decarbonization is at the heart of the CGF and the activities of its action coalitions, including those within the Collaboration for Healthier Lives. The leaders of this coalition hosted a plenary session to share insights from their field, which links human health to the health of the planet. Vanessa Marmot, Director of Sustainability at Unileverclosed with a resolute call to action: Make health part of a sustainability plan.

Many of the most exciting disruptors in the food tech space have linked health and sustainability since their foundations. Leaders of two food technology venture capital funds, Bites x Bites from China and ZINTINE from Germany, highlighted some of these innovators during the Science & Nature in Harmony plenary session. These included an Israel-based startup that was increasing the production of cultured meat and a Singapore-based producer of a meatless chicken substitute so good it made the founder of Bits x Bites Mathilde Ho cry.

A concurrent block of special sessions presented additional opportunities to advance the sustainability agenda. Expert speakers discussed plastic regulations and the circular economy; ways to bridge the gap between what consumers say and do; AEON’s digital approach to improving sustainability; and ways to unlock data insights with AI.

Retail Revolutions

While yesterday’s Store Tours demonstrated the forefront of the retail industry in Japan, today’s speakers revealed that other regions deserve equal attention. India, for example, is rapidly digitalizing and teeming with opportunities, said Damodar Mall, CEO of Reliance Retail Grocery the largest retailer in the country. Everyone wins. There are no losers in this market, he said. Those who bet on ideas win big in India.

A plenary afternoon block focused on technological developments that are revolutionizing both physical and online retail, including SMART packaging, retail media networks and the economy of influencers. If you were drawing the blueprint for the future, you have the opportunity to create a fully automated, almost contactless, end-to-end value chain all the way to delivery to the home of the enthusiastic consumer. John S. Phillips, senior vice president of customer supply chain and global marketing at PepsiCo.

The I-Talks in the Presentation Theater provided an additional platform to showcase developments in retail and other areas of the consumer goods industry. Topics for these quick 15-minute presentations included retail media, sustainability strategy integration, virtual matchmaking, AI, and risk management.

The Japan Factor

The theme for this year’s summit honors the Japanese philosophy of wa, which emphasizes harmony, unity and peace through group-wide consensus and collaboration. Several of today’s speakers approached their topics through this framework, including Dr. Yoshiki Ishikawa, Founder of the Well-Being for Planet Earth Foundation. In his opening presentation, Ishikawa shared initiatives that aim for planet-wide health and sustainable living, noting that national and local governments in Japan have already begun to invest in this approach.

Kyoto, host city of the Summit this year, is considered a spiritual center of wa and continues to stand out in its dedication to harmony and well-being. After Ishikawa’s presentation, delegates from the former capital, its vice-governor, a Zen Buddhist priest, the president of Kyoto University and the heiress of a century-old confectionery discussed this model and the unique balance of the city between tradition and innovation.

Japan returned to the fore during the final plenary block, starting with a panel on Japanese companies’ responses to the changing demands of Gen Z employees and consumers. Two young innovators from this space shared the stage with Sadanobu Takemasu, President and CEO of convenience giant Lawson, Inc.

The youngest member of the panel was 16 years old Midori Watanabe, Chief Future Officer of algae-based biotech company Euglena Co. Calling herself a representative of Generation Z, Watanabe said her generation values ​​both mental and physical health and looks forward to a workplace. inclusiveness that values ​​them as individuals. If we can create a workplace that has that kind of acceptance and mutual respect between people, then I think it will be a place where well-being for mental health and physical health will be ensured, he said. she declared.

The program ended with a keynote speech from the superstar actor Ken Watanabe, who has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Last Samurai, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Inception, as well as numerous Japanese films. In an interview with CGF chief executive Wai-Chan Chan, a longtime fan of actor Watanabe, urged delegates to leverage their positions as global influencers. Business leaders like you are trying hard to come together as a globe, I understand, he said in Japanese. But you have to go beyond being a businessman or a politician or whatever to deal with a global crisis.

Save this date

The final moments of the summit, Wai-Chan highlighted the success of the event and invited delegates to the following years world summit In Chicago June 11-13, 2024. As Buzz Lightyear said, to infinity and beyond. We have to keep pushing and moving forward, he said. I hope that more and more of you will join us in the great and long journey that awaits us.

ENDS

About CGF

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is the only CEO-led organization that represents both manufacturers and retailers globally. It brings together senior leaders from over 400 retailers, manufacturers and other stakeholders in 70 countries.

The CGF accelerates change through eight action coalitions: Forests, Human Rights, Plastics, Healthier Living, Food Waste, Food Safety, Supply Chains and Product Data. Its member companies have a combined turnover of €4.6 trillion and directly employ almost 10 million people, with an additional 90 million jobs estimated across the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which includes more than 55 CEOs of manufacturers and retailers.

For more information please contact:

Edna Ayme-Yahil

Communications Director

The Consumer Goods Forum