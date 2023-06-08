FDA advisers approve antibodies to protect against RSV in infants and some young toddlers









CNN

—

U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers voted on Thursday in favor of a monoclonal antibody designed to protect infants and some young children from RSV. Members of the agencies’ Antimicrobial Drug Advisory Committee voted 21 to 0 that the benefit-risk profile of nirsevimab was favorable in infants and 19 to 2 that it was favorable in children up to 24 months who are vulnerable to the severe respiratory syncytial virus. Then the FDA will consider the advisers’ advice and decide whether or not to approve the treatment. The monoclonal antibody, nirsevimab, was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi. It is designed to be given to infants as a single injection at birth or just before the start of a baby’s first RSV season, or as a higher dose during a second RSV season in very young children. vulnerable. If approved, it will be the first single-dose preventive therapy for all infants against RSV. Unlike a vaccine, where the body builds its immunity as a reaction over time, a monoclonal antibody works right away. In trials, nirsevimab reduced the risk of RSV-related lower respiratory tract infections requiring medical attention by approximately 75% and RSV-related hospitalization by approximately 78% compared to placebo. No major security issues were identified; some common side effects were rashes and reactions at the injection site. Another monoclonal antibody treatment approved in the United States andEurope, palivizumab or Synagis, protects against infection in high-risk infants. With this treatment, infants receive an intramuscular injection every month during RSV season, and it usually requires five doses. Last month, FDA vaccine advisers voted in favor of a new vaccine to prevent RSV in infants. This maternal vaccine is a single dose that would be given to a pregnant woman in late pregnancy, triggering the development of antibodies that are passed to the fetus and providing protection for approximately the first six months of a baby’s life. Trials show the vaccine, made by Pfizer, reduces the risk of infants needing to see a doctor or be admitted to hospital with a moderate to severe infection. Almost all children get RSV before the age of 2, according to theUS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but last winter, the virus overwhelmed pediatric hospitals across the United States. Although it is often a mild respiratory infection in children andmostadults,studies showthat it is still a major cause of hospitalization in infants. Globally, in 2019 alone, there were 33 million cases and over 3.6 million hospitalizations. There have been an estimated 26,300 RSV deaths in hospital for children under 5 and 101,400 deaths in total, according toa 2022 study published in the Lancet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/08/health/rsv-monoclonal-antibody/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos