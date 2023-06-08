NYSE and Nasdaq delay enforcement of recovery listing standards // Cooley // Global Law Firm





On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Market filed changes to their proposed clawback policy listing standards, subject to Securities and Exchange Commission approval ( DRY). Above all, among other revisions, the amendments delay the effective date of the listing standards nearly four months, from June 11, 2023 to October 2, 2023. Assuming the SEC adopts the amendments as proposed, that means issuers will have until December 1, 2023 – 60 days from the new effective date – to adopt and begin to apply policies regarding the recovery of incentive compensation awarded in error and received by current and former executives. The text of the Proposed Listing Standards, as amended, can be viewed here: NYSE And Nasdaq. In their discussions of the amendments, the two exchanges said the decision to push back the effective date of the listing standards is consistent with the goal of quick implementation of the final clawback rule, and that it was also more in line with issuers’ expectations that the proposed standards would become effective one year after the SEC’s adoption of the final rule. SEC staff had said in the release adopting the final clawback rule that “issuers [would] be more than a year old from the date of the final period [were] published in the Federal Register” – i.e. November 28, 2022 – “to prepare and adopt compliant recovery policies”. In addition to delaying the entry into force of the listing standards and the deadline for adoption of the policy, the NYSE amendment includes the following updates and clarifications: Processing period for other non-conformities. The originally proposed listing standard (Registered Company Handbook Section 303A.14) established a recovery period in the event a listed issuer did not adopt a clawback policy within the required time frame. The amendment also provides a recovery period for other instances of non-compliance with the listing standard, including where the listed issuer has not recovered compensation awarded in error within a reasonable period of time.

Clarification regarding covered issuers. The Amendment revises Listed Company Handbook Section 303A.00 to clarify that certain classes of listed issuers, including foreign private issuers, are required to comply with clawback listing standards. The Nasdaq amendment is more limited in scope and only provides for the postponement of the effective date. Both sets of proposed listing standards, as amended, are otherwise substantially unchanged from the original NYSE and Nasdaq proposals. Issuers will now have sufficient time to prepare for the application of listing standards and the development of remedial policies, including – in some cases – the renegotiation of certain contracts and the review of documentation relating to allocations of shares. Although companies now have more leeway to adopt clawback policies, the extra time should be used to thoughtfully assess the appropriate approach to complying with the rules. Delayed effectiveness also means that it may be easier to present a compliant policy to the board or compensation committee for adoption at a regular board or committee meeting in the fall, rather than being required to convene an off-cycle board or committee meeting. For more information about the Final Recovery Rule, related disclosure requirements, and applicable SEC Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, please see our October 2022 Client Alert on the Final Recovery Rule and these articles. PubCo Blog – SEC adopts final rules on compensation clawbacks in financial restatements – "Big R" and "little r"' (October 2022), Corp Fin issues new CDIs regarding recovery rules (January 2023) and SEC releases NYSE and Nasdaq proposals for recovery listing standards (March 2023).

