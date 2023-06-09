UK Science Minister unveils over 24 million new science and innovation agreements to deepen collaboration with Canada





UK and Canadian ministers agree to deeper collaboration on quantum, climate change and biomanufacturing to improve workforce skills and drive growth

The package sees Canada named as a program partner of the UK’s $119 million International Science Partnership Fund, with initial funding of $4.5 million

The ministers signed a cooperation protocol on bioproduction including a joint program of 20 million The UK and Canada today (Thursday 8 June) unveiled agreements on biomanufacturing, quantum, climate change and alternative protein research, as part of a package of announcements aimed at deepening significantly the collaboration in science and innovation between the two countries. UK Science Minister George Freeman was in Ottawa today to meet Canada’s Science, Innovation and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation on Biomanufacturing and launch a joint $20 million biomanufacturing program. The joint £20 million biomanufacturing scheme, which will receive £10 million from each government, is designed to grow the biomanufacturing sector between the UK and Canada to ensure both countries are fully prepared for future pandemics. This will include efforts to create a talent pool for biomanufacturing, providing the skilled workforce needed to grow the sector in the future, funding UK and Canadian companies and research organizations to work together on joint projects developing future products and services, and supporting companies in enabling the sector to grow and scale rapidly through closer links with investors and knowledge sharing. The goal of the biomanufacturing collaboration is to drive economic growth by bringing together the complementary strengths of Canada and the UK to support the growth of businesses in this field, ensuring the economic growth of both countries and creating highly skilled jobs. The memorandum is just one of many agreements struck today by the two powerhouses of science and innovation, aimed at tackling some of the biggest issues facing our world, from tackling climate change to ensure that both nations have the vaccine production capabilities to meet the needs of future pandemics. They will also drive economic growth in the UK and Canada, ensuring that high-growth industries like quantum technology and biotechnology benefit from both government investment and closer international collaboration. UK Minister of State for the new Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, MP George Freeman, said: The UK and Canada are natural partners, with common cultural, economic and historical ties stretching back centuries and a strong recent history of collaboration in science and innovation across a range of key sectors, from agro-technology to genomics and space. In the global race for investment in science and technology, and as we look to innovation to meet pressing global challenges, the UK and Canada share deep values ​​and interests in harnessing science for the global good. As we deepen our global science and technology collaborations with key R&D economies, I am delighted to be in Canada to agree on a range of sectors in which to deepen our longstanding collaboration: from AI, biosafety and engineering biology to quantum, space sustainability and polar research. The Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry declared: The UK and Canada have a unique, deep and positive relationship, informed by our shared history and values. Today’s Memorandum of Cooperation on Biomanufacturing and the Joint Statement on Quantum Science and Technology are important steps in leveraging our world-class capabilities, which will drive innovation and economic growth in our two countries. We will continue to work together to foster greater collaboration in science and research to shape the economy of the future. Alongside the Memorandum of Cooperation on Biomanufacturing, the UK and Canada have agreed to a range of collaborations as part of today’s announcement, including: Canada has announced that it is a partner in the UK’s $119 million International Science Partnership Fund (ISPF). Initially, this would see $4.5 million in funding to enable UK researchers to take part in the Canadian-led Joint International Initiative for Research on Climate Change and Adaptation and Mitigation, which is setting plans to help the world’s most vulnerable people cope with the impact. of climate change.

A declaration of intent on Quantum, which defines a roadmap of activities including the introduction of joint research programs and increased mobility of researchers. The collaboration begins immediately, with 20 PhD students from Canada traveling to the UK to participate in the UK-Canada Quantum Summer School.

An Innovate UKProtein Industries Canada to advance innovation in plant-based foods through collaborative R&D projects between companies and research organizations from Canada and the UK.

