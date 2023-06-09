Connect with us

The Crypto Market Is Like The Stock Market Of The 1920s, Full Of “Scammers”

In a June 8 speech at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler compared with today’s crypto market to the US stock market of the 1920s, claiming it is teeming with peddlers, fraudsters and Ponzi schemes. Just as Congress cleaned up the stock market by enacting securities laws, the current SEC can also clean up the crypto market by enforcing those laws, he argued.

In the talk, Gensler praised the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, saying those laws helped US stock markets thrive for the next 88 years. He argued that today’s crypto securities markets should also benefit from these laws, as they no less deserve the protections they provide.

Pointing to a court decision against Telegram Open Network, Gensler argued that crypto asset securities are not exempt from securities laws even if they have utility.

Some crypto asset securities promoters argue that their token has a function beyond just being an investment vehicle,” Gensler said. the definition of an investment contract.

That means crypto security exchanges must comply with securities laws, including the requirement to separate the functions of exchange, brokerage and clearing, Gensler said. In his opinion, this separation helps to mitigate the conflicts that can arise when combining these services.

Gensler denied that this separation is not possible, saying that separating these three functions simply requires work.

The SEC chief argued that the current crypto market is full of scams that have arisen due to the industry’s lack of compliance with securities laws, stating:

With widespread non-compliance, frankly, it’s no surprise that we’ve seen a lot of issues in these markets. We have seen this story before. It’s reminiscent of what we had in the 1920s before the federal securities laws were put in place. The hawkers. Fraudsters. Scammers. Ponzi schemes.

The solution, according to Genslers, is to ensure that issuers of crypto securities comply with the law. Indeed, these scams are more likely to occur in markets whose issuers and intermediaries do not follow basic laws.

As SEC Chairman, Gensler has been heavily criticized within the crypto industry, especially since the SEC filed lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase. Critics say he takes too broad a view of SEC regulator and pushes innovation out of the US