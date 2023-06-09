Business
Legal 500 USA ranks 46 Reed Smith firms and rewards 16 lawyers | News
Reed Smith was ranked in Band 1 for his defense work in product liability and mass tort cases and for his insurance advice to policyholders.
In targeted categories (see below), Reed Smith received multiple rankings in the areas of dispute resolution, energy, environment, finance, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions/corporate and commercial, health, media/technology and telecommunications, taxation and transport.
CLASSIFIED PRACTICES
Dispute settlement
- Appeal: Court of Appeal
- Appeal: Supreme Courts (state and federal)
- Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense: Business Advice
- Electronic Discovery
- General commercial disputes
- International arbitration
- Product Liability, Mass Crime and Class Actions – Defense: Automobile/Transportation
- Product Liability, Mass Torts and Class Actions – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (Band 1)
- Product Liability, Mass Crime and Class Actions: Toxic Crime – Defense
Energy
- Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas
- Energy regulations: electrical energy (new entry)
- Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
- Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas
- Renewable/alternative energy
Environment
- Environment: Litigation
- Environment: Regulatory
- Environment: transactional (new entry)
Finance
- fintech
- Restructuring: business (including bankruptcy)
- Restructuring: municipal (including bankruptcy)
- Structured finance: derivatives and structured products
- Structured finance: securitization
Health care
- Health insurers
- Life sciences
- Service providers
Work and employment
- Benefits, executive compensation and pension plans: design
- Benefits, executive compensation and pension plans: transactional (new entry)
- Labor and employment disputes (including collective actions): defense
- Labour-Management Relations
- Workplace and Employment Counseling
M&A/Corporate and commercial
- M&A: middle market (500m – $999m)
- Private equity buyouts
- Venture capital and emerging companies
Media, technology and telecoms
- Advertising and marketing: transactional and regulatory
- IT law (including data privacy and data protection)
- Media and Entertainment: Transactional
Tax
- International taxation
- US taxes: contentious
- US taxes: not in dispute
Transportation
- Aviation and air transport: Litigation and regulation
- Shipping: finance
Reed Smith was recommended for five other lines of business, including a Tier 1 rating for Insurance: Policyholder Advice.
- Antitrust: Civil Litigation/Class Action: Defense
- Industry Focus: Cannabis
- Insurance: Advice to policyholders (Band 1)
- International Trade: CFIUS
- Real Estate: Real Estate
The firm was first recommended in three categories: Energy Regulation: Electrical Power; Environment: Transactional; and Labor and Employment: Benefits, Executive Compensation and Pension Plans: Transactional.
