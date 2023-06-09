Legal 500 USA ranks 46 Reed Smith firms and rewards 16 lawyers | News





Reed Smith was ranked in Band 1 for his defense work in product liability and mass tort cases and for his insurance advice to policyholders. In targeted categories (see below), Reed Smith received multiple rankings in the areas of dispute resolution, energy, environment, finance, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions/corporate and commercial, health, media/technology and telecommunications, taxation and transport. CLASSIFIED PRACTICES Dispute settlement Appeal: Court of Appeal

Appeal: Supreme Courts (state and federal)

Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense: Business Advice

Electronic Discovery

General commercial disputes

International arbitration

Product Liability, Mass Crime and Class Actions – Defense: Automobile/Transportation

Product Liability, Mass Torts and Class Actions – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (Band 1)

Product Liability, Mass Crime and Class Actions: Toxic Crime – Defense Energy Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas

Energy regulations: electrical energy (new entry)

Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas

Renewable/alternative energy Environment Environment: Litigation

Environment: Regulatory

Environment: transactional (new entry) Finance fintech

Restructuring: business (including bankruptcy)

Restructuring: municipal (including bankruptcy)

Structured finance: derivatives and structured products

Structured finance: securitization Health care Health insurers

Life sciences

Service providers Work and employment Benefits, executive compensation and pension plans: design

Benefits, executive compensation and pension plans: transactional (new entry)

Labor and employment disputes (including collective actions): defense

Labour-Management Relations

Workplace and Employment Counseling M&A/Corporate and commercial M&A: middle market (500m – $999m)

Private equity buyouts

Venture capital and emerging companies Media, technology and telecoms Advertising and marketing: transactional and regulatory

IT law (including data privacy and data protection)

Media and Entertainment: Transactional Tax International taxation

US taxes: contentious

US taxes: not in dispute Transportation Aviation and air transport: Litigation and regulation

Shipping: finance Reed Smith was recommended for five other lines of business, including a Tier 1 rating for Insurance: Policyholder Advice. Antitrust: Civil Litigation/Class Action: Defense

Industry Focus: Cannabis

Insurance: Advice to policyholders (Band 1)

International Trade: CFIUS

Real Estate: Real Estate The firm was first recommended in three categories: Energy Regulation: Electrical Power; Environment: Transactional; and Labor and Employment: Benefits, Executive Compensation and Pension Plans: Transactional.

RECOGNIZED LAWYERS Below is a list of Reed Smith lawyers who have received Hall of Fame, Leading Lawyer, Next Generation Partner or Rising Star recognition. Patrick Bradley and Colette Honorable were recommended in two categories. José Astigarraga, Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration (Leading Lawyer)

Oliver Beiersdorf, Transport, Aviation and Air Travel: Litigation and Regulation (Lead Lawyer)

Patrick Bradley, Dispute Resolution: Product Liability, Mass Torts and Class Actions – Defense: Automotive/Transportation (Hall of Fame) and Transportation Aviation and Airline: Litigation and Regulation (Leading Lawyer)

Michael Brown, Dispute Resolution: Product Liability, Mass Torts and Class Actions – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (Hall of Fame)

Keri Bruce, Media, Technology and Telecom: Advertising and Marketing: Transactional and Regulatory (Next Generation Partner)

Greg Chase, Transportation: Shipping Finance (Senior Counsel)

Han Deng, Transportation: Shipping Finance (Rising Star)

Jennifer Gardner, Labor and Employment: Benefits, Executive Compensation and Pension Plans: Design (Next Generation Partner)

Colette Honorable, Energy Regulation: Electric Power (Senior Counsel) and Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas (Senior Counsel)

Stacy Marcus, Media, Technology and Telecom: Advertising and Marketing: Transactional and Regulatory (Leading Lawyer)

Ben Patton, Environment: Regulatory (Lead Counsel)

LiLing Poh, M&A/corporate and commercial: Venture capital and emerging companies (Next Generation Partner)

Ryan Purpura, Energy Transactions: Oil & Gas (Next Generation Partner)

John Shugrue, Insurance: Policy Advice (Hall of Fame)

Gregory Speier, Transport: Aviation and Air Transport: Litigation and Regulation (Rising Star)

John Vishneski, Insurance: Advice to Policyholders (Hall of Fame) Hall of Fame winners are defined as individuals who have received consistent praise from their clients for their continued excellence and who have been ranked often in the past. Leading Lawyer Award recipients are defined as partners who have received excellent feedback from arbitrators and peers and who are eminent in their field. Next Generation Partners are defined as junior/new/younger partners who make a significant difference in practice. Rising Star is defined as junior/newer/younger associates and attorneys who are making a material difference in practice. About Reed Smith Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their business forward. With an inclusive culture and an innovative mindset, we deliver smarter, more creative legal services that drive better results for our clients. Our deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships and collaborative structure make us the go-to partner for complex litigation, transactions and regulatory matters. For more information, visit reedsmith.com.

